HELENA — When your team empties the reserves off its bench with about half the fourth quarter left to play, either things went really well or horribly wrong. On Saturday at Helena High it was the former. The Bengals notched their first victory of the season with a 40-19 victory over the Belgrade Panthers in non-conference play.
"We hadn't been able to do that yet, so it's nice to get those boys in and get them all some time," said Helena coach Brandon Day.
The Bengals (1-3) were in control from the start. Their full-court pressure gave the Panthers fits and when Belgrade did manage to get the ball past mid court, it still couldn't manage much.
After a Kaden Huot layup kicked off the scoring, Dexter Tedesco came up with a steal and immediately scored on a fast-break layup.
Logan Brown announced his presence with a steal in the back court which he then turn into a 3-pointer, capping a 7-0 Helena run to open the game. Brown led the team with six steals in addition to his team-high 14 points and eight rebounds.
"I think it was everybody on the defense playing with good effort today, and that made my job a lot easier to get steals and to see all the lanes to get into," Brown said.
Whenever Belgrade found an answer, the Bengals came back stronger.
A 3-pointer by Ta'Veus Randle cut the Helena lead to 9-5 with just over 2 minutes to play in first quarter. The Panthers had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but a steal by Huot set up a triple from Burgin Luker to close quarter with Helena ahead 12-5.
"We'd been working on some things over the break and trying to play with some more intensity defensively," Day said. "I think the boys did a good job maintaining that through the game."
It was more of the same for the rest of the game. The Bengals opened the second quarter on a 7-1 run fueled by steals and fast-break points. Helena had 17 steals and Belgrade turned the ball over 21 times.
"Our continuous offense that we put in looked pretty good tonight," Day said. "We got some easy buckets out of it which was great. And then applying full-court pressure was another thing we tried to put in and we'll continue to work on that. We definitely made some improvements tonight."
The Panthers, who are in their first season playing in Class AA, did not have a scorer reach five points. Randle and Noel Reynolds led the team with four points apiece.
Hayden Ferguson chipped in with six points, four rebounds and a steal. Huot managed four points, six rebounds and four steals. Tedesco came away with three steals to go along with his four points.
Helena hosts Missoula Hellgate on Thursday. Ball security will be a point of emphasis for the Bengals between now and then.
"We had 16 turnovers tonight and that's way too many, especially because they were playing mostly just man and 2-3 — nothing too crazy," Day said. "We have to take care of the basketball."
