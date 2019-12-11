HELENA -- No two seasons are ever the same in high school basketball and after reaching the Class AA state tournament in 2019, the Helena High boys are looking to get back.
The only problem is that after losing a number of key players to graduation, the Bengals are still trying to figure out exactly who they are and what they have.
“We are young and inexperienced,” Helena High boys basketball coach Brandon Day said. “We have some returners in Hayden Ferguson and Logan Brown and we actually have some height this year, but people keep asking me how good we are going to be this year? And I honestly don’t know.”
Ferguson is the only returning starter for the Bengals, who went 9-9 in the regular season last year and won a game at state before getting eliminated by Great Falls High. The senior forward averaged seven points and three rebounds a year ago, while also leading the team in blocks.
The All-State football player will be joined in the starting lineup by Logan Brown, a senior guard that joined Ferguson on the All-Area boys basketball team in 2019. Ferguson was a first-team selection, yet Brown, who was the Bengals sixth man, was named to the Second Team after averaging 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
Brown and Ferguson will be among those counted on to replace some of the production lost with the graduation of Connor Murgel, Alex Johnson and Pierce Brown.
“I think we are definitely stronger on the inside than we have been in the past,” Day said. “But our outside game is still a question mark. I am hoping that Hayden can get to that point 10-point, 10-rebounds range and Logan Brown, he’s a very talented player that might have been held back a little bit playing with his brother.”
The other senior that will see playing time for the Bengals this season is Ayden Fasbender, a guard that also played football this fall. Rounding out the starting lineup for Helena High will be Kaden Huot, a 6-foot-3 forward that was the starting quarterback this fall, along with Dexter Tedesco and 6-foot-9 junior Sam Norum.
“I want to get up and down and press,” Day said. “That’s kind of my personal philosophy, but you don’t always have the team to do it. This year, I think we might be able to and I really like that style of basketball.”
Forcing turnovers and getting easy buckets is one way to make up for lost scoring production, which will be a focus as well as taking advantage of the Bengals size inside.
“You can’t coach height,” Day said. “That’s something we have, which we haven’t had in the past and that will be a little different.”
One thing that will make winning games a challenge this season for Helena High is the Western AA, which features Class AA runner-up Missoula Hellgate, a team that boasts Utah State commit Rollie Worster.
Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital both return experienced state-tournament rosters and in the East, Bozeman will be looking to defend the title it won in dramatic fashion over Hellgate last March.
“Getting back to state is the goal,” Day said. “When I look at the conference, we want to try and sneak into that fourth spot and right now, that’s what our goal is.”
Day and the Bengals will open the 2019-20 season at home Thursday night against Bozeman. Tip-off time is set 7:15 p.m. inside the Jungle.
