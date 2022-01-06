A busy night of high school basketball will have to wait thanks to freezing cold temperatures and snow across the state of Montana.
Helena High was supposed to take on Missoula Big Sky, with the boys on the road in Missoula and the girls at home in Helena. Those games have been postponed according to a release from the Helena Public Schools.
Capital and Missoula Hellgate will also postpone their games. The Bruins and Knights were to meet at the Bears Den in Helena in a rematch of the 2021 girls Class AA state championship game but now that will happen at a later date. The boys game in Missoula was also postponed.
Other games in the area that won't happen on Thursday include East Helena and Corvallis. The girls teams were supposed to play in East Helena, while a boys game was to be held in Corvallis. Those games have been rescheduled for Jan. 24.
The East Helena, Capital and Helena High boys are all scheduled to play at home on Saturday against Dillon, Big Sky and Hellgate, respectively, while the girls teams will play on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.