The Helena High girls basketball team has postponed in next two games due to COVID-19 according to a release from the Helena school district Friday.
The district said it will try to reschedule the games. It also announced a number of other games that have been rescheduled.
There will be a doubleheader of games next Tuesday at Helena Capital. The boys will play Missoula Big Sky at 5 p.m., followed by the girls against No. 1 Missoula Hellgate at 7:15 p.m.
The Helena High boys will now host Missoula Sentinel on Feb. 25, while the girls teams will meet in Missoula the same day. Those games, originally scheduled for this past Thursday were postponed due to weather.
Capital will also play the Big Sky girls Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. in Missoula.
Helena High and Capital will also host Kalispell Glacier in wrestling duals on Monday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Helena High will host the first dual.
Saturday, the other scheduled games are still a go. Capital is still scheduled to host Missoula Sentinel at 2:30 p.m. The Bruin boys will be at Sentinel at 1 p.m., while Helena High will play Missoula Big Sky at 2 p.m.
