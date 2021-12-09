For the past two years, both Helena High basketball teams have been absent from the Class AA state tournament.
And that's something that both programs are hoping to change this season. But it's going to take some work.
The girls basketball team is young and talented. Helena was on the brink of being a state tournament team last season and under second-year head coach Ben Dudek, the Bengals seem poised for a leap in the standings.
On the boys side of things, Helena is coming off an 0-15 season. But the Bengals were better than their record showed, and with a mix of veterans, youngsters and football players making up the roster, head coach Brandon Day heads into the season optimistic.
"We had a really great group of kids last year," Day said. "But we had our struggles and some things didn't go our way. But you learn from it and our focus is, what can we improve on from last year? Of course we want to get rid of that losing habit, but it's a different group of boys and I really like their attitude coming into the season."
Helena will have some new faces in the starting lineup this season but one familiar face will be that of Kaden Huot, who will play a key role for Helena after an all-state season at quarterback for the Bengals.
The 6-foot-4 wing was the Bengals leading scorer in 2020-21 with an average of 8.7 points per game. He was also second on the team in assists, rebounds and 3-point field goals, as well as third in steals.
"He's a big one to have around," Day said of Huot, who is committed to play football at the University of Montana. "He can do a lot of things and he provides a lot of leadership. He can play inside or outside and if he can shoot like I know he can and play with confidence, he can have a fun season."
Surrounding Huot on the court will be plenty of his teammates from the gridiron including Dylan Christman, a 6-foot-5 big man, Kade Schlepp, Colter Petre and Carson Anderson. Cael Murgel, a 6-foot-3 junior is another name to watch for the Bengals, along with Gavin Thennis and others.
"I thought we might come in short this year but we aren't," Day said. "And we have some kids that can score, that can put the ball in the basket."
Even with its struggles last season, Helena was solid defensively, allowing 52 a game but holding seven teams under 50. This year, defense will be key once again and Day hopes it can lead to some easy offense.
"We have to get stops defensively," Day said. "But I like to push the ball and we'd like to get up and down a little bit, but we'll see how that comes along."
Helena's first test will come Friday, on the road against Bozeman, a team that made the Class AA state tournament a year ago. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
Helena girls eye contention in Western AA
The Helena High girls finished fifth in the Western AA standings last season and wound up with a 6-8 overall record.
Helena graduated a number of seniors, but the Bengals return two of their top players from last season in point guard Avery Kraft and forward Alex Bullock.
Bullock (7 ppg) was the Bengals' second-highest scorer last season. Kraft was fourth (5.7 ppg) in addition to leading the team in assists (31) as a freshman.
Now, in year two, Dudek sees players with breakout potential.
"I expect her to have a big year," he said of Kraft. "I think Avery and Addy Heaphy are arguably the two best point guards in the West. Avery has added a lot of dimensions to her game, along with better control running the point. As a freshman, if she was going to be ready to play, we were going to be play her and play her big minutes, which we did. She ran our team last season and controlled a lot of what we did and I expect her to have a breakout year."
Playing point guard, sort of like quarterback, is a craft. It takes time to hone it and the acceleration of Kraft's development will have a direct impact on Helena High's ceiling in 2021-22.
Another player who will have big say in it is Bullock, who connected on 42 percent of her shots last season.
"She's got the ability to be an all-conference, even an all-state player," Dudek said of Bullock. "She has added so many dimensions to her game. Her ability to score on multiple levels is a significant addition and I think being a junior has given her more confidence in the role that she needs to play for us to be successful."
Dudek's team won't have any seniors but Kim Feller is another veteran who played in 11 games last season and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Maloree English, another junior, should have also have an expanded role this season for HHS, as will Lauren Heusier, a 6-foot junior and Logan Todorovich, a dynamic sophomore that happens to be three-spot athlete.
Heading into the season, the Bengals, who are just two years removed from winning three straight Class AA girls state championships, have now lost four in a row to their crosstown rivals, in both boys and girls basketball.
Dudek experienced the rivalry first hand last season, but for now, he said his focus will be on the next game, regardless of opponent.
"I think about the next game," he said. "And one thing I really want us to do this year, as a team, is just focus on the next one. Because that is the most important one. We'll focus on Capital when the time comes, but we have Bozeman on Friday and then we have to go Billings next weekend."
Unlike last season, Class AA is back to playing nonconference games. Each team will play four before the Christmas break, with conference play opening after.
The HHS girls will host Bozeman in the Jungle to open the season Friday night at 7 p.m.
