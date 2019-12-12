BOZEMAN — For anyone that wants to write off the Helena High girls basketball team in Class AA, they do so at their own risk.
That's because even though the Bengals are now without two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Jamie Pickens, the result in their season-opening game against Bozeman is what has been expected of Helena High.
That's a win and Thursday night, Helena High opened the 2019-20 season with another, knocking off Eastern AA rival Bozeman 55-37.
While a strong defensive effort saw Bozeman shot just 35.9 percent from the field, the Bengals took over the game with their 3-point shooting and in particular, the shooting of senior McKayla Kloker.
The Montana Tech signee that missed most of last season due to injury, didn't take long to show she was 100 percent, knocking down 5-of-10 3-pointers Thursday on her way to a game-high 17 points.
"Tonight was a great first game for us," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "Everyone contributed and played their roles. It was nice to see McKayla come out and shoot the ball with confidence after being out last year."
Kloker did shoot the ball with confidence against Bozeman, but she wasn't the only Bengal to do so.
Mariah English and Riley Thennis each hit twice from deep in the win for six points, a total matched by Abby Marcille, who also hit from deep. Caroline Bullock also pitched in with seven points and 11 rebounds.
Helena High scored at least 10 points in each stanza and built a 27-13 lead at halftime before salting away the win in the final 16 minutes.
