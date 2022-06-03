The high school sports season just ended in Montana, but if you are in need of watching some high school basketball, you’re in luck.
At least if you live in Helena.
High school teams are allowed to play games during the month of June and both Capital High and Helena High, as well as a number of other schools from across Montana, including most Class AA teams, will be in the Capital City this weekend for a two-day basketball jamboree.
The action features boys basketball teams of which there is 36 total. The teams were split into groups of four. Groups A and B feature varsity teams, while C and D are junior varsity.
The games will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and will be played at Capital, Helena High, Bryant Elementary and Central School. The last game on Saturday will start at 9 p.m. The basketball will resume Sunday morning at 8 a.m. with the final game scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.
Shot clocks are now allowed in Montana High School basketball and the hope was to have them by the summer to practice for the upcoming season but that won’t happen just yet.
In addition to basketball teams getting a chance to improve, referees will also use the weekend as a chance to better themselves. 44 officials will be in attendance as part of an officials camp to practice their own skills for the upcoming season.
“The biggest team tournament and officials camp in the state is in Helena this weekend,” Capital boys basketball head coach Guy Almquist said. “All trying to get better.”
