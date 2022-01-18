BOZEMAN — For the most part, the rich got richer last week in boys and girls high school basketball.
Few of the top teams were challenged, and so there was little movement in the weekly 406mtsports.com boys and girls high school basketball rankings.
Notable was the Eureka girls' 51-39 triumph over Thompson Falls on Monday night, moving the Lions up to No. 7 and the Bluehawks down to No. 8 after their second defeat of the week to a ranked foe.
Newcomers this week on the boys side are Billings Senior in Class AA after winning at Billings West for the first time in two decades, Dillon in Class A, Townsend in Class B and Big Sandy and Shields Valley in Class C.
For the girls, joining the rankings party are Huntley Project in Class B and Chinook in Class C.
The most dominant group appears is the Class C boys, which features five unbeatens at the top, four one-loss squads and newcomer Shields Valley, which has lost three times — but to top-ranked Manhattan Christian and to Class B's Townsend and Manhattan, both also ranked.
Keep an eye on: The Melstone girls, who improved to 8-2 after opening the season with losses to No. 2 Roy-Winifred and Fort Benton.
This week's rankings:
High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Jan. 17
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (7-0)
2. Bozeman (6-1)
3. Great Falls (4-2)
4. Bozeman Gallatin (5-3)
5. Billings Senior (4-3)
Class A
1. Lewistown (9-0)
2. Butte Central (8-0)
3. Dillon (6-2)
4. Hamilton (8-2)
5. Billings Central (7-3)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (9-0)
2. Lame Deer (8-0)
3. Columbus (8-1)
4. Three Forks (8-1)
5. St. Ignatius (7-0)
6. Florence-Carlton (7-2)
7. Wolf Point (8-1)
8. Manhattan (7-2)
9. Townsend (6-3)
10. Roundup (5-2)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (9-0)
2. Froid-Lake (11-0)
3. Broadview-Lavina (10-0)
4. Broadus (10-0)
5. Lustre Christian (10-0)
6. Belt (7-1)
7. Bridger (9-1)
8. Fairview (9-1)
9. Big Sandy (9-1)
10. Shields Valley (6-3)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (7-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (7-0)
3. Billings Skyview (5-1)
4. Kalispell Flathead (8-0)
5. Butte (5-2)
Class A
1. Havre (7-1)
2. Hardin (9-1)
3. Billings Central (8-2)
4. Dillon (8-1)
5. Browning (6-1)
Class B
1. Jefferson (11-0)
2. Colstrip (9-1)
3. Bigfork (10-0)
4. Malta (8-1)
5. Big Timber (8-2)
6. Red Lodge (9-1)
7. Eureka (7-2)
8. Anaconda (8-2)
9. Thompson Falls (8-3)
10. Huntley Project (7-3)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (9-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (9-0)
3. Shields Valley (8-1)
4. Belt (6-1)
5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (10-1)
6. Box Elder (8-1)
7. Twin Bridges (9-1)
8. Plentywood (9-1)
9. Charlo (9-1)
10. Chinook (8-2)
