BOZEMAN — Has there ever been a regular-season week-plus in the history of Montana high school basketball like the one we just experienced?
First, scoring phenom Damon Gros Ventre goes off for a state-record 71 points for then-No. 1 Lodge Grass against Huntley Project and, oh by the way, surpasses 2,000 for his career to pass Indians legend Elvis Old Bull. Then, as if Gros Ventre had thrown down the gauntlet, then-No. 4 Lame Deer's Journey Emerson erupts for 82 in a rout of Forsyth to shatter the fledgling record.
The two then paired off at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings in a wild affair won 75-73 by Lame Deer to vault the Morning Stars into the top spot for Class B in the 406mtsports.com high school rankings, a milimeter ahead of Lodge Grass — which won the first meeting 74-70 on Feb. 2.
Lurking quietly is another storyline: Both Gros Ventre and Emerson are threatening the state record for scoring average in a season, officially 33.1 points per game by Reece Gliko of Highwood in 1990-91, per the Montana High School Association. Emerson is at 39.7 points per game, Gros Ventre is averaging 35.6.
Unofficially, the record is believed to be around 37 points per game by Darby's Kirk Walker in 1991-92. Walker ranks third in state history for a career at 23.8 per game but there is no official accounting for his individual seasons (those most be submitted to the MHSA by the school).
The eventful week-plus didn't end there.
Five teams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten: Lewistown in Class A boys, Lodge Grass in Class B boys, Broadview-Lavina and Broadus in Class C boys, and Jefferson in Class B girls.
Only nine teams remain perfect: Helena Capital in Class AA boys; Billings West and Missoula Hellgate in Class AA girls; Manhattan Christian, Froid-Lake, Lustre Christian and Heart Butte in Class C boys; and Roy-Winifred and Seeley-Swan in Class C girls.
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Feb. 9
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (12-0)
2. Bozeman (12-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (9-4)
4. Great Falls (7-4)
5. Great Falls CMR (6-5)
Class A
1. Lewistown (14-1)
2. Dillon (14-2)
3. Butte Central (15-1)
4. Browning (12-3)
5. Frenchtown (10-4)
Class B
1. Lame Deer (14-2)
2. Lodge Grass (15-1)
3. Columbus (14-2)
4. Florence-Carlton (14-2)
5. St. Ignatius (13-2)
6. Fairfield (13-4)
7. Three Forks (11-3)
8. Townsend (11-4)
9. Wolf Point (12-4)
10. Thompson Falls (10-6)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (16-0)
2. Froid-Lake (15-0)
3. Lustre Christian (15-0)
4. Heart Butte (16-0)
5. Broadview-Lavina (15-1)
6. Broadus (15-1)
7. Belt (12-2)
8. Melstone (14-2)
9. Roy-Winifred (14-2)
10. Darby (12-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (13-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (12-0)
3. Billings Skyview (10-2)
4. Kalispell Flathead (11-2)
5. Helena Capital (7-5)
Class A
1. Havre (14-1)
2. Billings Central (13-2)
3. Dillon (15-1)
4. Browning (12-2)
5. Hardin (13-3)
Class B
1. Colstrip (16-1)
2. Jefferson (16-1)
3. Bigfork (16-1)
4. Big Timber (14-3)
5. Malta (12-2)
6. Anaconda (11-4)
7. Red Lodge (14-2)
8. Missoula Loyola (8-5)
9. Thompson Falls (12-4)
10. Florence-Carlton (10-6)
Class C
1. Roy-Winifred (16-0)
2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (14-1)
3. Manhattan Christian (15-1)
4. Box Elder (14-1)
5. Plentywood (14-1)
6. Belt (14-2)
7. Shields Valley (13-2)
8. Charlo (16-1)
9. Seeley-Swan (16-0)
10. Melstone (14-2)
