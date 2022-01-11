BOZEMAN — It's never too early to peek ahead at potential state-tournament showdowns for high school basketball, and the best places to start are with the top-heavy Class B and Class C boys.
In Class B, defending champion Lodge Grass (7-0) still holds sway as an unbeaten at No. 1, but Three Forks (7-0) and Lame Deer (8-0) are keeping pace. Circle the date: Jan. 15 and Feb. 15, the dates of showdowns between the Runnin' Indians with Damon Gros Ventre and the Morning Stars with Journey Emerson.
Gros Ventre has a season high of 42 points against Joliet. Emerson scored 61 against Poplar.
Class C boasts five unbeatens led by Manhattan Christian (8-0), with Froid-Lake (9-0) overpowering and Broadview-Lavina (9-0), Broadus (8-0) and Lustre Christian (8-0) teams to keep an eye on. No team has come closer than 22 points against Manhattan Christian. Still, don't sleep on Belt (6-1), Bridger (8-1) or Fairview (7-1).
Class A also is potent at the top, though Lewistown (7-0) has been a cut above. Chasing with legitimatre title aspirations are Butte Central (7-0), Hamilton (7-1) and Billings Central (6-2).
A two-team race seems to be shaping up in Class AA between Helena Capital (5-0) and Bozeman (5-1), with the Bruins earning bragging rights 56-50 in their first go-around.
On the girls side, No. 1 Jefferson (9-0) fended off another stern challenge, this time from defending state champion and fifth-ranked Big Timber (6-2). On the Panthers' heels are formidable squads from Colstrip (7-1), Bigfork (8-0), Malta (6-1), Red Lodge (7-1) and Thompson Falls (7-0) as they jockey for berths in a tournament likely to have no pushovers. Jefferson also owns a win over Colstrip, which handed Big Timber its other loss.
Manhattan Christian (8-0) continues to hold the top spot in Class C, though barely after rallying for a 40-38 win over No. 3 Shields Valley (6-1) — the Eagles' first win of fewer than 14 points. Between them is Roy-Winifred (7-0). Belt (5-1) and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-1) are lurking.
Class A is a merry-go-round, with Havre claiming the top spot after handing No. 2 Hardin (7-1) its lone defeat. Billings Central, which fell to Hardin in the season opener, sits next with two losses, albeit one to No. 3 Class AA Billings Skyview. Only Dillon (6-0) remains unbeaten.
As with the boys, Class AA could be shaping up as a two-team affair with No. 1 Billings West (6-0) and No. 2 Missoula Hellgate (4-0), though the gap to Skyview (5-1) and Kalispell Flathead (6-0) is slim.
High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Games through Jan. 10
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (5-0)
2. Bozeman (5-1-0)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (4-2)
4. Great Falls (4-2)
5. Missoula Sentinel (3-3)
Class A
1. Lewistown (7-0)
2. Butte Central (7-0)
3. Hamilton (7-1)
4. Billings Central (6-2)
5. Glendive (6-2)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (7-0)
2. Three Forks (7-0)
3. Lame Deer (8-0)
4. Columbus (7-1)
5. St. Ignatius (6-0)
6. Florence-Carlton (5-2)
7. Wolf Point (5-1)
8. Rocky Boy (5-2)
9. Manhattan (5-2)
10. Roundup (4-1)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (8-0)
2. Froid-Lake (9-0)
3. Broadview-Lavina (9-0)
4. Broadus (8-0)
5. Lustre Christian (8-0)
6. Belt (6-1)
7. Bridger (8-1)
8. Fairview (7-1)
9. Fort Benton (6-1)
10. Harlowton-Ryegate (7-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (6-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)
3. Billings Skyview (5-1)
4. Kalispell Flathead (6-0)
5. Butte (4-1)
Class A
1. Havre (6-1)
2. Hardin (7-1)
3. Billings Central (6-2)
4. Dillon (6-0)
5. Browning (5-1)
Class B
1. Jefferson (9-0)
2. Colstrip (7-1)
3. Bigfork (8-0)
4. Malta (6-1)
5. Big Timber (6-2)
6. Red Lodge (7-1)
7. Thompson Falls (7-0)
8. Anaconda (6-2)
9. Eureka (4-2)
10. Wolf Point (6-2)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (8-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (7-0)
3. Shields Valley (6-1)
4. Belt (5-1)
5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-1)
6. Box Elder (7-1)
7. Twin Bridges (7-1)
8. Plentywood (8-1)
9. Charlo (8-1)
10. North Star (7-1)
