BOZEMAN — Talk about top-heavy, at least in Class AA.
The way the Nos. 1 and 2 boys and girls teams in the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings have been playing, you could almost pencil in championship dates for Helena Capital vs. Bozeman on the boys side and Billings West vs. Missoula Hellgate for the girls on March 12.
Almost.
For the girls, both No. 1 West and No. 2 Hellgate remained unbeaten, though the Golden Bears were living on the edge against No. 3 Billings Skyview before Bella Murphy's buzzer-beating rebound basket gave them a 62-60 win last week. Meanwhile, the athletic and lanky Hellgate squad continues to stifle its opponents to the tune of 28.6 points per game while holding all but one foe to less than 35 points; the Knights are winning by an average of nearly 30 points per outing.
The gap is similar with the boys, where Helena Capital remains unbeaten after winning its past three games by more than 20 points, including a fifth straight win over rival Helena. Runner-up Bozeman has one defeat: To the Bruins on Dec. 21.
In Class A, the high-flying Lewistown boys have made their case with six consecutive double-digit victories since returning from the holiday break. On the girls side, Havre maintains its top slot after six straight wins since a one-point overtime loss to No. 3 Billings Central on Dec. 11.
The long-awaited Class B boys showdowns between No. 1 Lodge Grass and No. 2 Lame Deer have been put on hold, but the Indians will get a stern challenge from Class A Hardin again when they have their rematch Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings; Lodge Grass won the first meeting 48-40 on Jan. 8. Upset losses made room for Fairfield and Malta in the top 10 for the first time.
Meanwhile, Jefferson's girls continue to roll along as, astonishingly, the only remaining unbeaten in Class B.
Contrast that with the Class C boys, where six teams — No. 1 Manhattan Christian, No. 2 Froid-Lake, No. 3 Broadview-Lavina, No. 4 Broadus, No. 5 Lustre Christian and No. 10 newcomer Heart Butte — have yet to suffer a blemish.
For the girls, where No. 1 Manhattan Christian and No. 2 Roy-Winifred are the only teams with perfect marks, the pool is so deep that hard-charging Melstone — with Draya Wacker hitting stride and surpassing 2,000 points for her career — has yet to elbow its way into the mix despite 10 straight wins after an 0-2 start.
Among the top 10, only Chinook has two defeats.
This week's rankings:
Records through Jan. 24
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (8-0)
2. Bozeman (8-1)
3. Billings Senior (6-3)
4. Missoula Hellgate (6-3)
5. Great Falls (5-3)
Class A
1. Lewistown (11-0)
2. Dillon (7-2)
3. Butte Central (9-1)
4. Hamilton (9-3)
5. Browning (7-3)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (10-0)
2. Lame Deer (9-0)
3. Columbus (9-2)
4. Florence-Carlton (9-2)
5. Three Forks (9-2)
6. St. Ignatius (8-1)
7. Fairfield (9-3)
8. Townsend (7-3)
9. Shelby (7-3)
10. Malta (6-4)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (10-0)
2. Froid-Lake (12-0)
3. Broadview-Lavina (12-0)
4. Broadus (12-0)
5. Lustre Christian (11-0)
6. Belt (7-2)
7. Bridger (11-1)
8. Fairview (11-1)
9. Shields Valley (8-3)
10. Heart Butte (10-0)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (9-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (8-0)
3. Billings Skyview (6-2)
4. Kalispell Flathead (9-0)
5. Helena (5-3)
Class A
1. Havre (10-1)
2. Hardin (11-1)
3. Billings Central (10-2)
4. Dillon (9-1)
5. Columbia Falls (8-3)
Class B
1. Jefferson (13-0)
2. Colstrip (10-1)
3. Malta (9-1)
4. Bigfork (11-1)
5. Anaconda (8-2)
6. Thompson Falls (10-2)
7. Big Timber (9-3)
8. Red Lodge (10-2)
9. Eureka (7-3)
10. St. Ignatius (6-4)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (11-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (10-0)
3. Shields Valley (10-1)
4. Belt (8-1)
5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-1)
6. Box Elder (8-1)
7. Twin Bridges (10-1)
8. Plentywood (10-1)
9. Charlo (11-1)
10. Chinook (9-2)
