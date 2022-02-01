BOZEMAN — If ever there was a period that reflects the minefields that are Class C boys and girls basketball, last week was it.
Indeed, almost as impressive as the teams in the 406mtsports.com weekly rankings are the teams that aren't.
On the boys side, Fairview (11-2), Bridger (13-2) and Shields Valley (9-4) have dropped out after defeats to make room for Melstone (12-2), Roy-Winifred (11-2) and Darby (9-1). Meanwhile, such stalwarts as Plentywood (11-3), Harlowton-Ryegate (10-3), Big Sandy (11-2) and Dutton-Brady (10-3) and Drummond (11-2) are knocking on the door.
Similarly, for the girls, Chinook (9-2) has been supplanted despite not losing, making room for Melstone (12-2) with its 12-game win streak and unbeaten Seeley-Swan (13-0). On the outside looking in and ready to pounce: Westby-Grenora (11-2), Culbertson (10-3), Ekalaka (12-3), Plenty Coups (9-2), Park City (10-3), Great Falls Central (10-3), Simms (12-2), Augusta (11-2), Ennis (10-2), Philipsburg (9-3) and Drummond (10-3).
And the big news of the week was the top-ranked and previously unbeaten Manhattan Christian girls (12-1) succumbing to Twin Bridges (11-1), which has moved up to No. 3 — a notch ahead of the Eagles and two behind new No. 1 Roy-Winifred (13-0). Twin Bridges' only defeat this season is to Class B No. 1 Jefferson on Jan. 6.
Manhattan Christian wasn't the only team to fall from the unbeaten ranks.
The Class B No. 2 Lame Deer boys took a trip to Poplar and were throttled 79-63 in the upset of the week.
Outside of Class C, movement in the rankings is sparse.
For the boys, newcomers or returnees are No. 4 Great Falls (6-3) in Class AA and No. 5 Frenchtown (9-3) in Class A. On the girls side, it's No. 5 Helena Capital (6-4) in Class AA, No. 5 Browning (9-2) in Class A and No. 9 Missoula Loyola (7-4) in Class B.
High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Jan. 31
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (10-0)
2. Bozeman (10-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (8-3)
4. Great Falls (6-3)
5. Billings Senior (7-4)
Class A
1. Lewistown (13-0)
2. Dillon (11-2)
3. Butte Central (12-1)
4. Browning (9-3)
5. Frenchtown (9-3)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (12-0)
2. Columbus (12-2)
3. Florence-Carlton (11-2)
4. Lame Deer (12-1)
5. Three Forks (10-2)
6. St. Ignatius (11-1)
7. Fairfield (10-4)
8. Townsend (10-3)
9. Malta (7-5)
10. Shelby (7-5)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (13-0)
2. Froid-Lake (12-0)
3. Broadview-Lavina (14-0)
4. Broadus (13-0)
5. Lustre Christian (14-0)
6. Belt (11-2)
7. Heart Butte (13-0)
8. Melstone (12-2)
9. Roy-Winifred (11-2)
10. Darby (9-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (11-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (10-0)
3. Billings Skyview (8-2)
4. Kalispell Flathead (10-1)
5. Helena Capital (6-4)
Class A
1. Havre (12-1)
2. Billings Central (11-2)
3. Dillon (12-1)
4. Hardin (13-2)
5. Browning (9-2)
Class B
1. Jefferson (15-0)
2. Colstrip (13-1)
3. Malta (10-2)
4. Bigfork (13-1)
5. Anaconda (11-3)
6. Big Timber (11-3)
7. Red Lodge (12-2)
8. Thompson Falls (11-3)
9. Missoula Loyola (7-4)
10. Eureka (9-4)
Class C
1. Roy-Winifred (13-0)
2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (12-1)
3. Twin Bridges (11-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (12-1)
5. Box Elder (11-1)
6. Plentywood (12-1)
7. Belt (11-2)
8. Shields Valley (11-2)
9. Charlo (14-1)
(tie) 10. Seeley-Swan (13-0) and Melstone (12-2)
