HELENA — Coming off a gut-wrenching loss Friday night at the hands of Kalispell Glacier, the Helena High boys were in need of a spark.
Sophomore Kaden Huot provided that spark as he came off the bench to light up the Kalispell Flathead Braves on Saturday during the Bengals 59-49 victory at Helena High.
The Bengals (5-6, 3-4) trailed 22-20 at the half, but there were some encouraging signs before the break. Their half-court trap was starting to create turnovers and the Braves were becoming visibly frustrated. Helena just needed a little something extra to get over the hump.
"Well in the first half we didn't bring a lot of energy," said Helena coach Brandon Day. "I think we were playing fine, but we weren't playing with the energy we needed. And I think in the second half we finally got it going — Kaden (Huot) gave us a little spark."
To say Huot gave the team a 'little spark' might be an understatement. He drained five 3-pointers during the third quarter as the Bengals took the lead and took control of the game.
"I just kept shooting and it kept going in, and so I was like, 'hey let's keep it going,'" said Huot.
Huot's fifth triple gave the Bengals a 10-point lead, but the Braves continued to do what they did for the entire game: stick around. Flathead managed to trim the deficit to 46-39 before the final period.
Huot finished the game with 22 points.
After a fast-break dunk by Evan Barber sent the crowd into a frenzy, it seemed as though all the momentum was on Helena's side.
"We made some adjustments, and changed things up and went with that 1-3-1 trap," Day said of his squad's defense. "It was definitely causing some problems. Logan was doing a good job jumping out and seeing that first pass. I think, defensively, we wore them down. I mean, it's exhausting to have guys running at you all game. I'm proud of the way our boys worked."
However, the Braves continued to hang around. An and-1 by Cooper Smith cut the Bengals lead to 51-45.
The back-breaking blow for Flathead came with just over a minute to play. With Helena leading 52-45, the Braves thought they were getting the ball back after a Huot drive came up empty. However a late whistle from the referee behind the play signaled a blocking foul and free throws for Huot. The Flathead bench was beside itself as this was indeed the beginning of the end.
A few more trips to the foul line for the Bengals eventually put the game on ice.
Hayden Ferguson had 15 points and four rebounds for the Bengals, and Logan Brown chipped in with seven points and six rebounds.
Joston Cripe led the Braves with 13 points and two rebounds.
