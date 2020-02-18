HELENA — Youth sports are much more than games or just something to do over the weekend.
It’s mothers and fathers bonding with their children during car rides to and from practices or tournaments. Parents and youngsters alike gain a new network of friends. It’s something that breaks up the monotony of school or work. It’s great because it’s something which presents different challenges, but you know what you’re getting: fun.
If it wasn't fun, you wouldn’t sign up.
Of course, nothing is fun all the time.
But it is during those difficult moments when it isn’t fun, that’s when you learn. You learn how to deal with people and you learn how to figure it out when things don’t go your way. But what happens when someone tells you abruptly (or even worse, maybe you saw it coming all week long), “You’re cut.”
All of a sudden, it’s over.
“Not all people make the high school teams, but they still want that chance,” says Helena High senior Wyatt West. “So then they want — it’s like a second chance, basically.”
The Helena Fire, a no-cut sports team organized by the Salvation Army, is providing a second chance for not just those kids, but their families as well.
“Just overall, it’s been a great experience and so if they want to keep playing it’s a great way,” says Wyatt’s mom Casey Kyler-West. “And to make friends outside of their normal circles, to get to know kids from other schools.”
The Fire hope to add a third boys basketball team and a girls basketball team — funds permitting — to accommodate the growing interest in the area. The Fire’s roster is comprised of athletes from Helena High, Helena Capital, East Helena, Jefferson and Townsend.
“It takes a lot when you’re told, ‘no,’ to get back up and say, ‘I still want to do this.’ And they all kind of share that bond,” says Salvation Army athletic and gym director Joe Wojton. “Either because they don’t have the talent level and they don’t even want to try out for their high school team, or they tried out and they got cut. Or, in some cases, they made the team but all they’re going to do is ride the bench.”
Wojton, born and raised near Philadelphia, moved to Helena in 2002 after he fulfilled his commitment to the United States Air Force. He started working for the Helena Salvation Army in 2017, a year after the Fire came into existence and just as they were starting to take off.
“My background was really in social services,” Wojton explains. “I worked at God’s Love (a homeless shelter in Helena) for many years. I moved out of the state for a couple of years to Northern Michigan; came back in 2017. The old core officers I knew from my time as co-director at God’s Love said, ‘Hey, come on over and work for us.’ And then I’m actually the first athletic director the Salvation Army has had. And that position just actually started this past May. Before I was hired to be a full-time athletic director and oversee all the gym functions, and stuff like that, it was kind of split between different people in the core. There wasn’t one person who was doing everything.”
The Fire has seen rapid growth over the past two seasons because the organization is able to deliver the exact product that was promised to its members: competitive, organized basketball with emphasis on fun and family. This is largely thanks to people like Wojton and coaches like David Ames.
“Yes, and that’s where this year was the first year that we were kind of a victim of our own success,” says Wojton. “The first year, for example, for basketball we had six kids come out to the first practice. This year we had 24. We ended up with 28 kids on the basketball team; we had 24 kids this year for volleyball.”
Ames, a Helena native, played basketball and ran cross-country in high school. Even while reminiscing about his athletic career, it’s clear that his outlook on sports naturally aligns with the philosophy of the Fire.
“I went to Brigham Young University in Utah. Yeah, they’re really good (at basketball),” he says. “And you know you go there and (friends suggest), ‘you should walk on!’ And I quickly realized that was not going to work, so I just played intramurals and had a blast.”
According to Ames, this is the first official coaching job he has held. It seems to be coming to him naturally.
“I would say that the coaching staff is really good,” says Wyatt. “It’s kind of iffy sometimes because recently we’ve had a lot of players. So, the playing time hasn’t really been there for some people. But, other than … the coaches are really nice. The athletic director, he’s pretty good, really nice guy. So, like the people that you’re around are really nice.”
“They really support one another,” adds Casey. “The coaches — Coach David is really good at working with the kids.”
Coaching requires several nuanced skills which can take years of frustration to perfect. One of these skills is being able to help an athlete address a weakness without being overly negative. This is not to say coaches shouldn’t correct errors when they see them; merely that most human brains become fatigued over time without occasional positive reinforcement. When the pressures of wins and losses versus community expectations weigh on a coach’s mind, it becomes easy to understand why some gravitate toward negativity.
Coach Ames doesn’t have to deal with the pressure of wins versus losses or making the playoffs.
“Some of them have been told by the high school coach that, ‘You’re good enough but you’re going to sit the bench the whole year,’” he explains. “And so they come play for me and I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re going to start on varsity. You’re awesome.’ And they’re like, ‘I’m awesome?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re awesome.’ So that’s something I really try to bring out of them — build them up because a lot of them haven’t had that positive reinforcement.”
Being a no-cut team, the Fire’s practices and games are a melting pot for different skill levels. The varsity and JV teams do almost everything together, such as practice and ride the bus to and from away games. This environment provides unique learning opportunities for players of all skill levels.
“And through this team we’re not here to win basketball games even though we focus on winning and being competitive,” Ames says. “We’re here to build boys and help them prepare for the future — just their futures in general; what they’re going to face and help them overcome obstacles. That’s one thing I really try to teach them, is when they make one mistake, a lot of teenagers will pretend like the whole game is over. And, ‘Ah I made one mistake it’s over, I’m done.’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, next play. Get over it. Everyone makes mistakes.’”
Adler Lybbert is a senior at Helena High and like Wyatt, was a member of the first-ever Fire basketball team in 2017. His original plan was to improve and eventually make the Bengals roster, but after spending a season with the Fire his plans changed.
“So, I tried out for Helena High basketball my (freshman) year and that was like … I was really tiny that year,” Adler remembers. “I wasn't very good and obviously they cut me right off the bat. It wasn't hard. Then my second year I felt like I got better but I got cut again, but I felt like I had grown and had done better. So, I was thinking about just not even trying out the next two years, just to accept not playing on a team.”
It was shortly after this time during Adler’s sophomore year that coach Brandon Day alerted him of a new opportunity.
“I just met with Capital and Helena, and we do it for volleyball and basketball, and then we give them our materials before tryouts start,” Wojton says. “And then if the kid gets cut, the coach can, you know, hand them this and say, ‘there’s another program out there.’ And then they get turned into our direction.”
And so Adler, who also enjoys playing golf and hockey, attended the Fire’s initial orientation meeting. His mother Mekell Lybbert came along with him. Turnout wasn’t impressive, but it was encouraging enough to convince Adler to give it a shot.
During practices leading up to the season Adler noticed that the word was getting out.
“Before the season starts, kids started coming in and our team was pretty big for the first year,” he says. “It was fun and I loved it; that was great. I had a blast.”
After a season of practices and minutes on the court, Adler noticed drastic improvement in his game. Was this the year he would get over the hump and make the high school team?
“My junior year I got really good,” he says. “I was deciding whether I should try out for Helena High again, because I was most confident this was going to be a better chance of me making it for Helena High … or go to the Fire. I decided I'm going to go with the Fire because I have a starting position. I'm on varsity. It's nothing better than that.”
Prior to the Fire’s existence, if someone wanted to organize a competitive basketball league in Helena — outside of high school basketball — that was a big ask. Finding public courts that are reliably in playable condition is especially difficult during most winters.
“Gym space is definitely very limited in Helena. Like, I know Capital City Health Club, they have a court and stuff,” Wojton says. “But, you know, trying to find gym space just for kids to shoot around and do those type of things, yeah that doesn’t exist.”
Imagine knowing this while also realizing that playing high school basketball probably isn’t in the cards. Something you’ve loved being a part of since kindergarten was about to be over, minus the occasional pickup game with friends.
“I didn’t try out for my high school basketball team because I knew I wouldn’t have made it,” says Kaden Martello, a freshman at Helena High.
Fortunately for Kaden, the Fire was about to kick off practices to begin their third season as a program.
“I mean he’s played basketball since kindergarten,” says his father, Joe Martello. “And knowing, high-school-wise, if you’re not one of the better players you’re not getting selected. You know, because they cut. And so … he’s played at HMS for the last three years and you could just see which kids. … You know, from that, you knew which kids were going to make it and play, and who wasn’t. When we found this out we’re like, ‘Yeah! At least it gives you an opportunity to play basketball.’”
Like many others, Kaden was hooked immediately. And also like the others, he has bought into the Fire’s culture. He isn’t thirsty for more minutes; he enjoys honing his skills while seeing his team mates improve as well.
“I kind of liked it from the get-go because you get to play with all different kids from all different schools,” he says. “And the different skill level there is ... when we play (and it’s) their first year playing, to kids that have been playing since three or four (years old), and coach gets everybody in.”
Even those who lack a single competitive bone in their body can still be a valuable member of a team and buy into the culture. Showing support and emulating a family is not an original concept in sports, but it can certainly get lost in the shuffle during moments of adversity. With the Fire, the culture is never lost in the shuffle.
“The first game we went to was in Bozeman and the whole varsity team sat down in front us, and they were bigger cheerleaders than the parents were,” Joe remembers. “So, I mean it’s fantastic. And they’ve got to a kid … never played a day in his life— ”
“Made his first basket against St. Andrew’s and it was a 3-pointer,” Kaden interrupts enthusiastically. “And everybody went crazy, and—”
“The coaches had to restrain the seniors because they were jumping out onto the court and they’re like, ‘we don’t want a technical (foul)!’” Joe continues. “It’s great.”
“It was a really positive environment where everyone was encouraging one another, and expanding on their skills and growing,” adds Mekell. “There was no negative, I don't know, feedback or I don't know what you would call it, but everything was very positive. Just to make sure that you were going to bring each teammate up. It's a really good program.”
