BUTTE — Dani Svejkovsky-Greer and Theresa Rader have experienced the crosstown rivalry game as players, coaches and most importantly, friends. And they remain close to this day.
“It's funny because every year for her birthday, I post this picture of her and I that was in the paper,” said former Butte Bulldog Svejkovsky-Greer. “I think we were seniors. And we're right next to each other. It's kind of funny. But it's a different game. It doesn't matter if Butte High’s ranked No. 1 and Central's not very good, or vice versa. It's a different game. It's, yeah, it's pretty intense and fun. And I bleed purple so you don't like to lose to, you know, your crosstown friends and stuff like that.”
“It's a pride game,” Rader, a former Butte Central Maroon, said. “And so all the fans come out and everybody from the city. If you're not at the game, you're listening to it on the radio or something. So it's, yeah, it's a big deal. It's like our very own little championship.”
Rader works at Montana Tech and Svejkovsky-Greer at Action Inc. Their coaching and playing days are behind them, but there are still moments from the crosstown games that replay in their minds.
“They’re going to remember all of those games,” Rader said. “I had a technical called on me for faking a charge with 40 seconds left to go in the game. Maria Williamson hit the two free throws, and we lost by three. I can remember 30 years after the fact. Having my friend Dani on the other side to experience this … all these years later, for players and coaches, it's really special.”
There were even a few friendly bets the two made during their time as coaches. Not everyone in attendance that night was in on the joke which made it even more embarrassing for Rader, who was on the losing end.
“I think the best bet that we ever had was whoever lost had to wear the other schools colors on the bench when the varsity warmed up,” Svejkovsky-Greer said.
After the Rader-coached JV Maroons came up short, not only did Svejkovsky-Greer have a purple shirt for her to wear but it was personalized with Rader’s name on the back.
“So I had to wear a lovely purple shirt that said ‘Coach Raider’ on it during varsity warm up at the Mack Center while I was sitting on the Maroons bench,” Rader said.
Whether it’s the current class of seniors, or a couple of older headers from the class of ’93, almost everyone will tell you that once that final buzzer sounds, everyone – Bulldogs and Maroons – go back to being close friends.
“On game day that is your rival and your foe,” Rader said. “But on all of the other days these kids are friends again, and they're cheering for each other. So there's one day of the year where you get to heckle each other and do all about stuff. But other than that, Butte is for Butte. It doesn't matter if it's Butte Central or Butte High. Everybody backs everybody.”
“You either bleed maroon or you bleed purple,” Svejkovsky-Greer said. “And sometimes you bleed both, but not deep down. It never goes away.”
