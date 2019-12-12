BOULDER — Anthony Connole has dedicated a substantial portion of his life to Jefferson Panthers basketball.
The 29-year-old first-year boys varsity coach attended Jefferson 2005-2009 and played basketball under Don Olsen.
Connole coached the JV girls for three seasons before coaching the JV boys for another three seasons, before accepting the head varsity job.
Born in Helena and raised in Clancy, Connole and his senior captains share optimism for the upcoming campaign. The Panthers finished 8-16 last season.
“The goal will be to make young gentlemen out of these guys and hopefully make it to the divisional tournament,” says Connole. “I could see us possibly doing that for sure.”
“(The goal is) making it to state,” says senior captain Avery Stiles. “Well, first make it to divisionals, and then make it to state.”
In addition to Stiles, the Panthers also return seniors Jaxson Yanzick and Josiah Williams, who they will lean on for leadership and production.
“I just want to make sure everyone is getting along, make sure everyone is contributing and just be the best team player I can be,” Stiles says.
After observing part of a Jefferson practice, it seems like coaching is in Connole’s DNA. He is able to get his team to seamlessly transition from one drill to the next. He is able to joke around with his players during a water break, but when it’s time to get back down to business everyone falls in line.
“I do feel that being younger helps me connect on their level a little bit better,” Cannole says. “The game is changing. These sophomores I actually coached as junior high kids. I’ve coached a lot of them since first grade so I kind of have that reputation built up with them. I think I can relate to them on a lot better level being a little bit younger and understand where they’re coming from on certain questions and concerns.”
In addition to coaching, Connole is in his fourth year teaching PE and junior-high math at Clancy Elementary.
“I think being a teacher helps me. My classroom management helps my team management,” Connole explains. “It helps me understand when I can joke and when they need to be serious. I think it definitely helps keeping control of practice at times. I can definitely get on them on times, but I can also kind of be there to joke around and take the weight off of their shoulders.”
Jefferson kicks off the season Friday and Saturday at the Three Forks Tournament. Without revealing too much of a game plan, Connole did say to expect a more up-tempo attack on the offensive end, and a — hopefully — unpredictable defense.
“I do have some tendencies I will probably lean on, which consist of switching up defenses regularly and maybe pushing the basketball a little bit more this year,” Connole says.
Jefferson girls preview
First-year girls basketball coach Sarah Layng is hoping to build upon the progress the Panthers made last season. Coming off a 7-9 campaign, Jefferson is returning many of its core pieces.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel because we have a lot of returning players,” says Layng. “I think that we just want to get better at a lot of things that we were doing in the past, maybe change a few things up. We might add some things but not really discard a lot, you know, just get better at what we’re doing. We should capitalize on our strengths, I think.”
Not only do the Panthers return some quality players, but they will also be familiar with their new head coach. Before taking over the head position, Layng was the assistant from 2014-2018.
“We lost two starters, I believe, two seniors,” Layng says. “And we have, returning, four seniors. We have a pretty solid group of juniors, and then we are returning two solid sophomores, too. So, we have a lot of returning girls, actually.”
Among those returners is Rachel Van Blaricom, the Panthers leading scorer last season. Layng says the Panthers will lean on her for leadership and production.
“Our leading scorer from last year is returning,” she says. “She’s a great player who puts a lot of time in. She really understands the game. She’s very strong and she just plays hard all the time. Her work ethic is just incredible.”
During her time as the assistant coach, Layng was able to develop a unique relationship with her players. She was able to get to know them on a more personal level.
“It gives you a little bit more of an opportunity, I think, to maybe establish more of a personable level of a relationship at times,” she explains. “Sometimes players need somebody to talk to or open up to that — they don’t want to as much with the head coach. So the assistant coach has a little bit more freedom.”
Layng was the girls head coach at Sheridan High School for nine years before she and her husband, Clint, moved back to Jefferson. Her father Dick Norden was also a longtime coach at Jefferson.
“My dad was the head coach for 40 years, so it’s kind of in the family — in the blood, I guess,” says Sarah. “So, it’s something I have a passion for and enjoy. I enjoy the game the basketball and being around all the players. It’s a great group of girls. So, when the opening came I was excited about it.”
The Panthers open their season at the Three Forks Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.