BUTTE — A positive case within the Panthers' boys basketball program has forced Jefferson to pause team activities until Jan. 27, barring any setbacks.
The Panthers were scheduled to play at Whitehall on Friday and host Manhattan on Saturday. Those games will now be played Feb. 1 and Feb. 11, respectively.
The Jefferson girls basketball team will continue its schedule as planned. The Panthers' girls travel to Whitehall on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.