BUTTE — A positive case within the Panthers' boys basketball program has forced Jefferson to pause team activities until Jan. 27, barring any setbacks. 

The Panthers were scheduled to play at Whitehall on Friday and host Manhattan on Saturday. Those games will now be played Feb. 1 and Feb. 11, respectively.

The Jefferson girls basketball team will continue its schedule as planned. The Panthers' girls travel to Whitehall on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

Tags

Load comments