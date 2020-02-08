The Jefferson boys began their basketball season 0-5 and boy, does that seem like a long time ago. The second half of the season has been a completely different story as the Panthers and first-year coach Anthony Connole really seem to have found their groove. After putting a 71-39 beatdown on Big Timber in Boulder on Saturday, the Panthers are winners of four of their last five with the last two wins coming in blowout fashion.
The Panthers (7-8) are fourth in District 5B. With remaining games against Choteau on Monday, Bozeman JV on Tuesday and Townsend on Feb. 15, it is likely that the game against the Bulldogs will be for the No. 3 seed in the district tournament.
"Our defense has been outstanding the last two games," said Connole.
Saturday's drubbing of Big Timber marked the second straight game Jefferson has scored in the 70s and held its opponent under 42.
"We have been moving the ball and not caring who is scoring," Connole said. "The past two games we have had several guys in double digits which makes it tough for the other team to choose who to defend. The boys are starting to click and play well as a team."
Josiah Williams led the balanced Panthers attack with 16 points. Avery Stiles chipped in with 15, Trent McMaster had 14 and Jaxson Yanzick added 13.
