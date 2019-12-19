Following a pair of nail-biters Thursday night at Whitehall, the Panthers boys — who won 64-61 in overtime — and girls — who fell 62-56 — basketball teams will make a quick turnaround to regroup for their first home games of the season on Friday.
Seeking their first win of the season, the Panthers (1-2) watched a seven-point lead turn into a five-point deficit with under a minute to play in the boys game. They did not flinch.
"I was very proud of how the boys battled all night," said Jefferson coach Anthony Connole. "We were moving the ball and working well as a team."
Avery Stiles, who finished with 17 points, drained a 3-pointer with one second left to send the game to OT. The Panthers leaned on clutch free-throw shooting from Trent McMaster during the extra period to ice the victory. McMaster was 6-for-6 at the charity stripe and finished the game with 12 points, eight of which came in OT.
During the week, Connole fell on the proverbial sword after his team was swept last weekend at the Three Forks Tournament. He promised that the squad would be better prepared this time around.
"We had a rough go. ... I'll take the blame for that. I didn't prepare the boys all the way," the first-year Panthers coach said. "I thought we were fully prepared, and I didn't have them fully prepared. We didn't take care of the ball very well at times. We did a lot of good things and we know what we need to work on to get better. We'll be trying to execute that after this week of practice."
The girls stumbled slightly coming out of the gates but were able to rally in the second quarter, outscoring Whitehall 16-9 to head into halftime tied at 28. Jefferson (1-2) was down by just one point entering the fourth quarter, but Whitehall managed a few more 3-pointers and critical free throws down the stretch, according to Panthers coach Sarah Layng.
Rachel Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 21 points.
In order to get back to .500 tomorrow, Jefferson will need to be ready for a Manhattan team that constantly switches its defensive looks.
"We're just trying to get better week-by-week with our skills, our shooting and what we're doing," Layng said. "They'll probably man us, press and play zone — play some different things. So, we'll prepare for that and just be ready, be competitive and try to win."
