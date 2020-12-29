BUTTE – The Panthers boys and girls finished the season with promising momentum last season.
After a sluggish start, the Jefferson boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 campaign rattling off six wins over the last eight games before the district tournament and finished the season 10-11. The Panthers girls overcame a midseason injury to standout all-state player Rachel Van Blaricom, and finished with a 10-10 record in addition to a fourth-place finish at the district tournament.
“New coach, new program type deal, different game style and stuff,” said Jefferson boys coach Anthony Connole. “And they were really starting to buy into it at the end of the year. Then over the summer we started playing and then just in the last couple of weeks they've really been buying in at practice and they've been putting in the time and I think it will help us. Our district is going to be really tough this year."
“Injuries are always unfortunate and everything, but it was good for the rest of the girls to pick up the pieces, look to score and kind of develop their own strengths,” said girls coach Sarah Layng. “So I think it made us better as a whole team, but we did definitely miss her for a few games.
“But yeah we really peaked and improved towards the latter half of the season. And that's always what you want so we put together some pretty good basketball I think, towards the end.”
The Panthers’ girls return their core group of contributors and Layng said there is definitely a feeling of unfinished business.
“I think that you kind of have that unfinished mentality, and the girls have some high expectations and goals,” Layng said. “They put together a lot of good basketball this off season and a lot of girls have been playing together for quite a few years. So I think that they do and the ones that played volleyball had a real successful volleyball season. I think it's really important, too, and as far as your success goes to be successful in other sports, that winning attitude and that grit, and that competitive nature kind of shines through throughout the rest of your sports."
The girls coaching staff and players have not had a positive COVID-19 case, but Layng explained that having the continuity in leadership has helped a great deal during the tumultuous offseason. Jefferson has dealt with pauses in activity as well as quarantine protocol within the program, including Layng herself.
In addition to Van Blaricom, who will likely be the Panthers' leading scorer again, Jefferson returns point guard Sam Zody. Olivia Lyon will be in the post along with Abby Youde. Grace Alexander will be a great lockdown defender, according to Layng. Dakota Edmisten will also return to log some crucial minutes for the Panthers.
Cia Stuber, who transferred from Helena High last season, will now be eligible to play.
“She's very athletic and she's a good guard who sees the floor well, and she can drive and create a lot offensively,” Layng said of the Panthers’ new addition.
The boys, by contrast, have had a fair amount of turnover with the departure of Avery Stiles, Josiah Williams, Jaxson Yanzick and Derek Nygaard.
We're young,” Connole said of his boys roster. “We don't have a senior on the team, so that will be interesting to see how that plays out as well.”
Connole’s youthful Panthers have already had to endure some growing pains in the form of a pair of positive COVID-19 cases. The boys are healthy again and back on the court, but the second-year Jefferson head coach said the situation served as a stark reminder that the protocols are in place for a reason during this fragile season.
“We actually addressed that,” Connole said. “Again, high school boys, but they were kind of nonchalant about the mask wearing and, ‘Oh, whatever, ho-hum,’ and then we got a case, and then it was like, oh crap, this is the real deal.
“And they've been a lot better. We got told if we don't do it, we don't practice or play, so they were pretty good about it, but then that happened and they've been a lot better.”
Trent McMaster and Tyler Harrington, both starters last season, will be back for Jefferson. Joey Visser, Braden Morris and Jake Genger will likely round out the starting five. All five players were part of the Panthers’ strong finish last year and will be able to provide leadership, and help the younger players buy in.
“It will be interesting to see what happens, but I have full confidence in our boys and I think they'll step up,” Connole said. “We don't have a real big guy, but we're really athletic, and I'm hoping to use that to our advantage as best as we can.
“And our hustle. God, our boys just lay it all on the line every practice. That makes my job easier as a coach, so I appreciate the effort they give me every night.”
The Panthers begin their season hosting Choteau on Saturday.
“We'll see how it goes,” Connole added. “I think the boys will handle it well, and I'm glad to have a game coming up.”
