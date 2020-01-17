After a sluggish first three quarters both offenses came alive during the final frame, and it was the Jefferson Panthers who prevailed in a 34-28 Class B girls basketball showdown Friday night in Townsend.

Jefferson held a narrow 16-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, and outscored the Bulldogs 18-14 during the period to pull away for the win.

Rachel VanBlaricom led the Panthers with 10 points and Mykala Edminston added eight during the District 5B tilt with the Bulldogs. 

Taylor Noyes, Peyton Vogl and Melanie Woodward had six points apiece for Townsend.

