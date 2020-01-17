After a sluggish first three quarters both offenses came alive during the final frame, and it was the Jefferson Panthers who prevailed in a 34-28 Class B girls basketball showdown Friday night in Townsend.
Jefferson held a narrow 16-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, and outscored the Bulldogs 18-14 during the period to pull away for the win.
Rachel VanBlaricom led the Panthers with 10 points and Mykala Edminston added eight during the District 5B tilt with the Bulldogs.
Taylor Noyes, Peyton Vogl and Melanie Woodward had six points apiece for Townsend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.