HELENA — The recipe for success of late with Jefferson boys basketball has been defense and an unselfish offense. When your opponent has trouble scoring and cannot figure out who to lock down on defense, you’re going to have an excellent chance to win any game.
“We started to believe in each other and trust our team mates,” says Jefferson coach Anthony Connole. “We started playing a lot better defense. Our defense has been really good lately. We’ve been playing hard man-to-man and they’ve been doing really well with that. They’ve been giving me 100%. They leave it all on the floor every night.
“We’re starting to play team-ball. We’re not caring who’s scoring; trying to give it to the open player and we’ve been executing pretty well at that.”
Jefferson will try to continue that winning strategy Thursday night when it opens the District 5B tournament against Whitehall in Belgrade.
The No. 3 Panthers (5-5 District 5B, 9-9 overall) are led by 5B’s fifth-leading scorer Avery Stiles, who averages 14.3 points per game. If a team locks in on Stiles, Trent McMaster, Jaxson Yanzick and Tyler Harrington have proven to be able to score the basketball when called upon; averaging 10.2, 8.7 and 6.9 points per game, respectively.
Connole began his first year as Jefferson head coach 0-5, but his squad has only improved since then. The Panthers’ 9-4 stretch to close the season included wins over No. 2 Manhattan, back-to-back 30-plus-point wins over Ennis and Big Timber, and a pair of overtime wins against Thursday’s opponent, Whitehall.
“Whitehall is playing a lot better, too,” Connole says. “So, it should be another slugfest.”
The Panthers’ season concluded with a loss to Townsend. After back-to-back games scoring in the 70s, Jefferson managed just 48 against the Bulldogs. Perhaps it was a blessing in disguise. The loss did not affect the Panthers’ seed and highlighted a few areas to tighten up before the tournament.
“We had a few too many turnovers that ended up costing us against Townsend later on down the stretch,” Connole says. “We missed some free throws, so we’ve really been focused on holding onto the ball and making our free throws when we get them.”
Tipoff is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The winner advances to face Manhattan.
Townsend — one of the more hot-and-cold teams in 5B — will square off with Big Timber on Thursday. Big Timber edged the Bulldogs by three points back on Dec. 20, 2019. Townsend avenged the loss with a 28-point rout Jan. 23.
District 5B’s fourth seed has been somewhat of a head-scratcher. With an overall record of 5-13, the Bulldogs managed a respectable 4-6 record in league play.
Prior to completing a season sweep of No. 3 Jefferson, Townsend had dropped five in a row. Immediately before that poor stretch, the Bulldogs had won three in a row against Big Timber, Whitehall and the Panthers, just after coming within four points of clipping No. 1 Three Forks.
The IR was unable to reach Townsend coach Clint Watson for an interview, but a couple observations he shared early in the season are still relevant.
With the season-ending knee injury to would-be starting point guard Aaron Geisser, the Bulldogs had to rely on some of their more inexperienced players which has led to some growing pains and inconsistency.
“We’ve got a bunch really good freshman and sophomores," Watson said in December 2019. "And we’re going to be alright. We’re going to be alright.
“I’m excited about what’s happening. We just have a lot of young-kid mistakes going on right now.”
Townsend’s offense will mostly go through Tyler Christensen, the No. 10 scorer in 5B at 10.3 points per game. Gavin Vandenacre — a solid second option — is fourteenth in the conference, scoring at a clip of 8.2 points per game.
Tip is at 6 p.m. in Belgrade. The winner gets Manhattan on Friday.
