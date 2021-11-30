BUTTE — Lima coach John Clark confirmed Tuesday that his Class C boys basketball team would play a JV schedule for the 2021-22 season. 

As of now, the Bears have three student-athletes from Lima High School on the team. Clark said that another homeschooled student would be joining the squad soon and two 8th-graders will be able to join Dec. 18. 

The Bears' girls will play a varsity schedule.

