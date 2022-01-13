BILLINGS — Billings Central and Laurel will rekindle their longstanding basketball rivalry Friday night with a doubleheader at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 7:30.
All four teams bring winning streaks into their respective matchups.
Laurel's boys are 5-2 overall and have won five consecutive games. Central, meanwhile, has a 6-2 overall record and has won three in a row.
On the girls side, the Locomotives are winners of four consecutive games and boast a 5-2 overall mark. Central is 6-2, and has won three straight.
The games are the first matchups between the rivals this season. The teams will play again next month, with the girls scheduled to meet Feb. 15 in Laurel and the boys on Feb. 17 in Laurel.
