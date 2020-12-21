LIMA – The goals that the Bears have set for the 2020-21 season are neither intricate nor extravagant.
“I want to leave everything out on the court,” said girls coach Travis Hansen. “I don't want to walk off the court and not leave everything out there. Play with a lot of heart. That's our big thing.”
With an enrollment of 22 at the high school, over half of the student body (eight girls and five boys) plays for one of the two basketball teams. Lima certainly has its limitations. It may not have the resources to compete with Twin Bridges or Manhattan Christian – two of 11-12C’s powerhouses – but the Bears can focus on controlling what they can control.
While the boys’ roster of five players lacks numbers and depth, coach John Clark makes sure they won’t fall short in areas like sportsmanship and discipline.
“Well, this is something I do before every game, I go to the referees and I say, ‘If you hear any of my kids cuss, I want them T-ed up immediately,’” Clark said. I've never had a problem in three years. Not a single one. They're disciplined. They don't trash talk. They don't do any of that kind of garbage.”
Coming off a three-win season last year, Hansen and the girls want to continue to build on their foundation.
“Oh, we want to win a lot more games than we have been in the past and yeah,” said junior Gracie Bravo.
“I want to win,” Hansen echoed. “That's the big thing. I want to do better than we did a year ago and make a good showing.”
With five returning players from last season, the Bears girls are set up nicely to see some improvement, record-wise.
“The girls are coming along pretty well,” Hansen said. “We got the three players that didn’t play for me last year and they're picking up. The five that have played they're right there where (they should be) – I think we're ahead of where we were a year ago.”
For the boys, having just five total players creates obvious limitations. But according to Clark, they’ll make the most of it.
“It's just tough with five here,” he said. “You have one that I wouldn't start under any circumstances. I was expecting a kid to come back. But anyway, it's been going okay. Expect what you can expect with five kids.
“It is a bummer. But we'll do the best we can, and I think we might surprise a few people. We'll play as good as we do.”
Hansen and Bears’ girls will lean on the leadership of returners like Bravo, senior Molly Crafton and sophomore point guard Taryn Martinell. Kyrah Haws also returns for Lima. Hansen explained that her toughness underneath and ability to battle for rebounds will be valuable to the Bears this season. Kennady Perrenoud will also see her role elevated this season, as she will come off the bench and take over some of the ball-handling duties. Myla Miner will also provide some key minutes as an inside presence underneath the rim. Nicole Lessley and Kara Mayer will also be contributing a lot, in addition to providing senior leadership, according to Hansen.
With a mixture of new and experienced players, team chemistry will be important. Despite the nearly three-week delay, the Bears are encouraged by their progress so far.
“It's harder with the younger girls who haven't played with us before, but I think we're coming together better than we did the first day we put in plays,” said Bravo, who Hansen expects to be among the top players in the district.
“They've meshed together very well,” Hansen added. “They've been coming together really well.”
Coming off a two-win season last year, Clark’s boys squad is also starting to gel.
“I think for what I have, I think they're pretty good,” Clark said.
Albeit just five players, 100% of the Bears varsity roster from last season returns this season. Clark will rely heavily on Walker Nygren, a starter for Lima since he was an eighth-grader.
“(Nygren) is probably the best overall player,” Clark said. “He's a pretty decent defensive player and he was the second leading scorer last year.”
Peyton Haws, the other Bears senior, will be entering his fourth season as a varsity starter.
“Haws was the leading scorer last year, best shooting percentage of all the kids,” Clark said of his grandson. “The only thing is he's only about 5-foot-9 is all, a little bit shorter.”
The Bears will lean on sophomore Zane Wendt to battle underneath for rebounds.
Lima also returns two freshmen who played as eighth-graders last season. Garet Leslie started and according to Clark, showed flashes that prove he could be a great one down the road.
“I think by the time he's a senior, he's going to be a real stud,” Clark said.
Jacen Haws, another one of Clark’s grandchildren, did not start last year but will be able to provide some valuable minutes with a year of experience under his belt.
Wins and losses aside, the improvement the Bears’ boys made last season was undeniable.
“Ennis came here and beat us by 45 at home and we took them in the tournament right down to the wire last season,” Clark said. “We dang near got them. So I mean, they can play, and we got three of the starters back that played in that game. And so I think, ‘gosh I just wish we had one more player,’ but I think we can surprise a few people competing with them.”
You can’t control how many people join the team or who you are scheduled to play. You can, however control how you compete and how you grow together as a team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.