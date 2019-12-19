HELENA — It's been a week since the Helena High girls basketball team went on the road and notched an impressive win against Bozeman.
The most impressive thing about it was the way that the Bengals lit it up from 3-point range as they made 10-of-21 attempts, with McKayla Kloker knocking down five on her way to a game-high 17 points.
And that was in her first game back after missing almost all of last season due to injury.
"I think I was more nervous than her," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "I was actually surprised how confident she came out. I thought she would have a little more nerves. On our second possession, she had her first three and by possession five or six, she had her second."
That's exactly what the Bengals needed out of their top scorer. Yet, Kloker isn't the only Bengal who is confident from deep as Riley Thennis and Kylie Lantz each hit twice from deep, while Abby Marcille added a trey.
"We actually shot the ball better on 3-pointers than on 2-pointers," Peterson said. "That brought our overall percentage up which you don't see that often."
Friday night, the Bengals will see if they can carry that over to their home floor, where they will play Billings Senior and Billings West back-to-back days.
Helena and Senior will tip at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a 2:00 p.m. tip-off Saturday in a state championship rematch between the Bengals and Golden Bears.
"It's nice to be able to play at home and not have to travel," Peterson said. "We get to play two, quality opponents and we get to play back-to-back which we don't get to do often in our season."
After taking on Billings Senior Friday, a squad led by Cassidy Venner and Bailey King, the Bengals, ranked No. 1 in the first 406mtsports.com poll of the season, will battle No. 4 Billings West in a state-title rematch.
Both teams have plenty of new faces, but West will bring twin sisters Maddie and Willa Albrecht to face a stout Helena defense led by Caroline Bullock inside who grabbed 11 rebounds in the win over Bozeman.
Helena Capital will also be at home after knocking off Bozeman by 12 last Saturday. The Bruins, who finished fourth last season, boast a talented duo of twins in their own right in Paige and Dani Bartsch.
Capital will host West Friday, which will pit the Albrecht twins vs the Bartsch twins in a battle of teams with serious state tournament ambitions.
The third-ranked Bruins are 1-0 just like Helena High and they will host No. 4 West Friday night at 7:15 inside the Bears Den. Tip-off against Billings Senior Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m.
Boys teams hit the road
The girls teams for Helena High and Helena Capital will each be at home, which means that the boys teams will be on the road.
While the Helena High boys opened their season with an overtime loss against Bozeman, despite leading by double digits, Capital ran over the defending Class AA champs last Saturday, 75-44.
That win led Capital to the No. 3 ranking in the boys 406mtsports.com rankings this week and that sets up a top-five showdown with fifth-ranked Billings Senior Saturday at 2 p.m.
Before that, the Bruins will take on Billings West (Friday, 7 p.m.). Guy Almquist's team will be led by Trevor Swanson and Bridger Grovom, among others.
"Billings West is a very talented team," Almquist said. "They beat us in the first round of the state tournament last year. They are very physical and athletic. It will be a tough environment. We haven't played there in a long time, so we are looking forward to it."
As they showed against Bozeman, Capital wants to play at a fast pace and against Senior, they will find a willing partner.
"Senior has as much, if not more quickness than us," Almquist said. "So that's going to be a spread out game and we are really going to have to lock down defensively."
Helena High will face that challenge Friday night against the Broncs at 7. But the likes of Logan Brown, Kaden Huot and Hayden Ferguson will lead the Bengals into action looking to avoid a second straight loss to open the season.
The Bengals will also take on Billings West Saturday (2 p.m.) in their final game before the holiday break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.