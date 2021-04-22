HELENA — The MHSA executive board held a meeting earlier this week and announced a number of measures it approved.
One of the most notable was the announcement of a pilot program for girls flag football. The release said the board approved the possibility of offering it this fall and it would be regulated in the same way as an activity such as cheerleading.
There will be a mailer sent out to gauge interest in girls flag football this fall and for the first two years, the program will be funded through a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
The board also approved a measure that would allow for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament to expand to three days, if needed, while being held at the Metra in Billings.
Additionally, the board approved a number of co-ops.
A co-op for Denton/Geyser/Stanford and Grass Range/Winnett was approved. The co-op will play the DGS schedule and compete in Six-Man football. It will also be reviewed after the 2021 season.
A co-op for Custer/Hysham/Melstone was also approved for Six-Man football, while Superior/Alberton got approval for a co-op in girls and boys basketball.
The MHSA executive board also approved a new playoff bracket for 8-Man football, which replaces the fourth-seeded team from the Southern C with the fifth-seeded team from the Eastern C.
Dates and locations were also announced for state competitions in the 2021-22 school year.
The MHSA will return to its normal calender for sporting events with the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament set for Feb. 11-12.
State basketball tournaments will be March 10-12 next year, with the exception of Class C, which will have a four-day tournament running March 9-12.
The Class AA combined tournament will be held in Billings, Class A will be in Missoula, Class B will be in Bozeman and Class C in Great Falls.
Missoula will host state cross country in the fall and Bozeman will once again host the combined state volleyball tournaments in November.
State AA softball will be in Missoula next year, with Class A being played in Hamilton and Class B-C in Lewistown. Class AA-A state track will be held in Butte, but the other location for the Class B-C state meets has yet to be determined.
State AA golf will be played in Bozeman (Cottonwood Hills); Class A golf will be in Polson. Class B golf will be held at Fairmont and the Class C tournament is set for Sidney.
As far as state tennis, Class A will be in Bozeman. The State AA tournament will be held in Missoula and Class B-C tennis is yet to be determined.
