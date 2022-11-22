HELENA — Bigfork will move up and East Helena will move over as part of a Class A realignment announced Tuesday by the Montana High School Association.
Bigfork, which has been competing in Class B, will become a part of the seven-school Northwest Conference for the 2023-24 school year. East Helena moves to the six-school Southeast Conference.
In other moves by the MHSA at its regular executive board meeting Monday, the first state baseball tournament will take place in Butte.
Also, approvals were granted for Wibaux to return to 8-Man football from 6-Man, Westby-Grenora to drop down to 6-Man, and for Joliet to return to Class B after its brief stint in 8-Man.
The MHSA also said it is delaying numerous other appeals for Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football until its January meeting.
Realignments also were announced Tuesday for Southern C and Eastern C for basketball and track and field.
Reed Point-Rapelje will move from 6C to 5C and Forsyth from 4C to 5C, but only if Park City moves to Class B — which it is appealing.
In Eastern C, District 2 will be comprised of Bainville, Brockton, Culbertson, Froid-Lake, Plentywood, Richey-Lambert, Savage and Westby-Grenora. District 3 will be Circle, Dodson, Frazer, Lustre Christian, Nashua, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Scobey-Opheim.
The board also changed qualifying procedures for Southern C divisional track and field. The top two qualifiers plus the next four best marks from Districts 4C, 5C and 6C will earn divisional berths.
The MHSA's annual meeting will take place Jan. 16 in Missoula.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.