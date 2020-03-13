BOZEMAN — The executive director of the Montana High School Association confirmed Friday morning that the state basketball tournaments in Montana will go on as scheduled.

Speaking with 406mtsports.com Thursday night, Mark Beckman said that he would be checking in with public health officials Friday morning before making a decision to go forward with the games. The MHSA didn't announce any changes and Beckman confirmed in a text message to 406mtsports.com that the games will be played Friday.

The status of the Class AA, A, B and C tournaments, being played in Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Missoula, have come under question following the coronavirus outbreak.

The NBA and all other major professional leagues suspended play, along with the NCAA, which officially called off March Madness, as well as all winter and spring championships. That included the Big Sky tournaments in Boise. The NAIA followed suit, cancelling the NAIA Women's Tournament in Billings, which could cost the local economy $1 million in lost revenue. The NAIA cancelled all other championships just like the NCAA. 

All four classifications are set to hold their boys and girls championship games on Saturday night. 

Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops. 

