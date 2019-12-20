It wasn’t always pretty Friday night, but Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said that the decider was his team’s efforts in between.
“It wasn’t a real pretty game offensively for us,” Kelly said. “Our defense was outstanding the whole game and I thought our effort for offensive rebounds and deflections were kind of game-changers tonight.”
The Maroons defeated Frenchtown 44-31, winning their fourth straight game to open the season, while dropping Frenchtown, who were a day removed from Brandon Finley’s half-court buzzer beater that lifted the Broncs to a 82-80 triple-overtime win over Dillon.
Central opened the contest picking up from their recent 54-21 win over Class AA newcomers Belgrade, jumping out to a 9-2 lead.
However, the Maroons grew cold, as did the Broncs, as both teams finished the last couple minutes of the 1st quarter with no baskets.
Things initially didn’t improve for Central, as Frenchtown tied the game up at 13-13, but not before a pair of buckets propelled the Maroons to a halftime lead of 17-13.
Broncs head coach Brandon Robbins mentioned that Frenchtown came with the effort needed to win, but just could not hit the shots to win after a slow first half from Central.
“Butte Central’s a really tough team,” Robbins said. “We had to change up some defense, and it let us hang around for a little bit… They were cold in the first half and our zone got them off balance, but they hit la few shots in the second half and we struggled to score.”
Whatever was missing in the first half for the Maroons appeared in the second, as the Maroons outscored the Broncs 27-18 thanks to hot three-point shooting, seeing Luke Heaphy and Ryan Wahl sink three in the third quarter alone.
While the Broncs put together a late run to chip into the Maroons’ score, it was too little, too late as Frenchtown were unable to secure back-to-back road victories.
Kelly praised Frenchtown for a well-fought battle and says that he expected nothing less from Robbins’ team.
“They’re a really good basketball team,” Kelly said. “Tremendous talents and athletes. They’re a team that we’ve been battling hard over the past couple years… It was a battle.”
Central was led by senior Braden Harrington’s 13 points, while fellow seniors Aaron Richards (7), Heaphy (8) and Jared Simkins (11) were top contributors to the Maroons’ fourth-straight win.
The Broncs were led by senior Cade Baker, who tallied 11 points. Junior Brandon Finley added six of his own, while sophomore Devin Shelton contributed five to round out Frenchtown’s top scorers.
Central turns around to play Stevensville Saturday at 4 p.m. at the MAC, while Frenchtown has played their last game of 2019, getting back on the road to play Polson on Jan. 4.
Great Falls handles Butte 69-54
Butte was unable to follow up on Dec. 12’s 66-40 win over Belgrade with another Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell on the road to Great Falls 69-54.
Butte was unable to get their shooting going in time to meet the fast start from the Bison’s dynamic junior duo of Levi Torgerson and Drew Wyman, who went for 27 and 26 points respectively.
However, head coach Matt Luedtke said that the Bulldogs improved as the game went on, cutting a halftime deficit of 14 to three before the third quarter had ended.
“We showed some flashes of brilliance,” Luedtke said. “The kids played well together at times. Hopefully we can get things figured out there and play more like we played in the third quarter. We just got to put a whole game together.”
The Bulldogs were led by the pair of junior Jake Olson and senior Blake Drakos, who contributed 12 points apiece. Senior Andrew Booth chipped in 11 more, and Carl Stenson also added seven.
Next up: Butte comes back to the Mining City for the crosstown battle against Butte Central at the Butte Civic Center Monday, while Great Falls hosts Havre on Jan. 2.
Maroons fall on the road to Frenchtown, 42-36
A slow start doomed Butte Central on the road Friday night, as the Maroons fell to Frenchtown 42-36 and was unable to transition from a slow finish to Dec. 13’s 54-40 win over Belgrade.
According to head coach Meg Murphy, Central has been unable to put their shooting together since late in the game against the Panthers, and her team continued to struggle against the Broncs.
“From the 4:44 mark of the Belgrade game to the end of the first half [against Frenchtown,] we’ve scored six points,” Murphy said. “You can’t win many games doing that… We came out and scored 30 in the second half, played good defense and caused a lot of havoc, doing things we hadn’t done in the last 20 minutes-plus of basketball.”
The Broncs maintained their lead despite a much-improved second half, as Frenchtown’s Kiya Shelton led the contest with 15 points, while Faith Rebich contributed nine points. Lauren Demmons put up six points to round out the Broncs’ top scorers.
Delaney Hasquet and Sofee Thatcher led the Maroons with 10 points each. Amira Bolton tallied seven points, while Taylor Harrington and Emma Keeley added three points apiece.
Central stays on the road with a 4 p.m. matchup with Stevensville on Saturday, while Frenchtown stays on the road against Polson on Jan. 4.
Butte falls to Bison 40-28
The Bulldogs' girls squad took their first loss of the season on the road to Great Falls, falling 40-28 after the Bison's fourth-straight win to start the season.
Butte was led by senior Haley Herron, who racked up 12 points in Friday night's contest. Herron was followed by Makenna Carpenter's five points, and three points from MacKenzie Tutty, Grace McGrath and Trisha Ericson rounded out the Bulldogs' top scorers.
The Bison were led Alison Harris' game-high 16 points, and saw Gracie Lins and Morgan Sunchild contribute 11 and six points respectively.
Butte now gears up for the crosstown clash with Butte Central on Dec. 23, while Great Falls hits the road on Jan. 2 to face Havre.
