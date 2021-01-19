MISSOULA — Sub-varsity competition is returning to Missoula County Class AA schools.
On Dec. 30, Missoula Sentinel, Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky all decided to delay the start of its sub-varsity competition until at least Jan. 19 due to COVID-19 concerns. At a meeting last night, the schools decided to re-add junior varsity, sophomore and freshman competition to the slate.
Practices were still able to be held by those teams during the break, but they were seperated from varsity players to avoid fears of the virus spreading around to the sub-varsity teams into the varsity competitors.
Basketball season started for high school teams on Jan. 4.
