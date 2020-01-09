HELENA -- The Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team is well known for its offensive firepower. But the Knights can play defense too and in a rugged road win Thursday night, they proved it.
It wasn't pretty and it certainly wasn't a work of art, even though Rollie Worster did score 21 points in the win for Hellgate, but the 44-28 triumph was a road win in conference play and that's never something to scoff at.
"Our defense was the key," Worster said. "We have been playing zone the past couple of games and most of the game (Thursday) we played man and just played better on both ends of the floor."
However, in the early going, the Bengals came out firing and Kaden Huot connected on a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, making it 6-6 early, with Hellgate leading 10-8 after one.
In the second stanza though, the Knights started to create some distance. Worster scored seven of his team's eight points and after holding the Bengals to just three in the eight-minute span, Hellgate led 18-11 at the break.
"I can't remember who it was but they came out and made a couple of shots early," Worster said. "So after that we were focused on getting out on the shooters and just doing what we need to do."
Helena kept the game competitive in the third quarter and at one point, the lead contracted again when Logan Brown scored on an assist from Hayden Ferguson, getting the Bengals within five at 24-19.
Yet, a 5-0 run from the Knights, that included a slam dunk from Abe Johnson, sent Hellgate into the fourth up 10. A Cam LaRance triple in the early stages pushed the lead to 12, then it was up to Worster, who made a bunch of free throws down the stretch, and the defense to salt away with 16-point win.
"I was proud of the way that we defended," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "We gave ourselves a chance and we competed with them for three quarters. Then it got away from us a little bit. I think that we got a little tired."
The Bengals (1-4) will travel to Butte Saturday (3:30 p.m.) and were led by Brown and Huot who each finished with eight points against top-ranked Hellgate, which got a game-high 21 from Worster, who went 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
"Worster had a game and that's what you would expect from a Division I guy," Day said. "We have some things to work on offensively. You just aren't going to win a lot of games scoring 28 points. But it's all just part of the process. For us, the goal is playing our best basketball come divisionals."
A big part of that is continuing to develop an offense that has struggled to find consistency at times this season.
"We were able to get some good looks early," Day said. "They are just so long and athletic, they can basically say, 'Ok, no more shots.' But Kaden has that ability to knock down those. Sometimes, he just needs to be more aggressive. He's coming along, he just needs to look to score a little more."
Hellgate (5-0) will return home to take on third-ranked Helena Capital Saturday, in a game where defense could very well be the deciding factor.
"We have had some lapses in these first few games, especially in man-to-man," Worster said. "And I think (Thursday) we came out and showed that we are capable of playing a lot better defense."
With the offensive firepower Hellgate possesses, that's a scary thought for the rest of Class AA.
