MISSOULA – Somewhere away from the basketball court, former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden has to be proud. After over 20 years of being in the coaching business, Missoula girls prep basketball is in good hands - and some of that credit is due to her.
On Friday night, two of her former assistants took center stage as head coaches when two Western AA undefeated teams, Hellgate and Sentinel, squared off.
The Knights are led by first-year head coach Maddie Keast, who played under Deden at Sentinel before becoming her assistant. The Spartans are coached by Ty Hobbs, who was a Sentinel assistant under Deden at the same time as Keast.
And in their first matchup against one another, it was Keast who picked up the win as her Knights walked away with a 51-39 victory.
Her familiarity with the Spartans program, not so much Hobbs, might’ve given her squad the upperhand in round one.
“More so, I played for Sentinel, I won two state championships as a player for Sentinel and then I coached freshman at Sentinel two years ago,” Keast said. “I’m not only familiar with Hobbs, but I’m familiar with all those kids and I have a ton of respect for those kids and a ton of respect for Hobbs as well.”
Both teams struggled to hit the ground running, though, as shots weren’t falling – no matter how close to the hoop.
Even Hellgate’s 6-foot-6 Washington State commit, Alex Covill, missed a few layups. She’d make up for it and then some in the second half, but at the time, Knights junior guard Chloe Larsen was the only player who could find the bottom of the net.
At the halftime break she led all scorers with 12, nearly matching Sentinel herself as her team led 20-15.
Her tempo was a major reason why, as she’d get the rebound and go, finishing multiple layups on coast-to-coast action.
“I tell those kids that the less structure we have to have and the more they’re just allowed to play basketball and be comfortable, that’s what I want,” Keast said. “Tempo has been a really big topic for us this season in terms of speeding it up when we want it and able to … and when she gets going, you kind of just let her cook, you let her do what she wants to do … she’s got a motor and you listen to it hum.”
In the second half, her teammates followed suit, picking up where she left off. In particular, Covill was huge – literally and figuratively.
The victim of some questionable over the back calls and physical defense, she played through it all to finish with 14 points and an unofficial nine blocks. Her two-way effort helped the Knights put the game away in the fourth quarter.
“Alex gets reffed so much different than any other kid due to her size … because she’s capable of doing different things than anyone else because of her stature … she doesn’t let that get her down, she doesn’t give up,” Keast said. “All the things that Alex has that are intangibles are what make her special. Her height helps her, but it’s not what defines her or sets her apart. It’s all the other qualities that she has.”
However, her height set the Spartans backwards as their shooting woes continued. After a less than ideal shooting night in a win against Big Sky on Tuesday, the interior presence of Covill did them no favors.
While they eventually adjusted, drawing Covill out of the paint to guard the perimeter on multiple occasions, they took some quick shots early on.
“We took some shots that were ill-advised and early in the clock,” Hobbs said. “But every team is going to go through some slumps shooting and I mean, it was just another one of those nights.”
“But I feel good about where we’re at. We’re making constant improvement daily and we want to be playing our best when our best matters and that’s March 1.”
Though nobody scored quite enough, every player on the Spartans roster scored a basket.
Hellgate Knights 58, Sentinel Spartan boys 36
Senior forward Connor Dick continues to be the story for the Knights this season.
Friday night was no exception as he stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, and became a candidate for Dunk of the Year in the first quarter.
After getting a steal in the open court, he continued on the fast break, putting his defender on a poster with a vicious one-handed slam. The Spartan that contested went crashing to the floor, and the Knights were out to a 9-0 run.
But in a frenzy, Sentinel flipped the script. After opening with turnovers on six of their first seven possessions, they went on an 11-0 run to silence the gym and take the lead.
That’s why they say basketball is a game of runs. Unfortunately for the Spartans, that was the only one they could muster as the home team strung together many more - In the second half, the game became lopsided, and fast.
By the end of the third quarter, Hellgate had opened up a 22-point lead, outscoring the visitors 17-7 in the frame.
The Knights’ Easton Sant contributed 10 points of his own while seven other players garnered a tally in the box score.
For Sentinel, Riley Allen was the high-scorer with seven points.
