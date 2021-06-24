Loyola Sacred Heart vs. Big Fork girls basketball

MISSOULA — Some new but familiar faces are hitting the hardwood for the Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart Breakers and Rams come the hoops season.

The school announced in a press release Thursday the hiring of Maddie Keast and Scott Anderson to lead the school's girls and boys basketball teams after former boys and girls hoops coach and athletics director Travis Walker will not return to the school in any of his three roles. 

Keast is a recognizable figure to Missoula hoops fans. She played her first two seasons of high school ball at Loyola before finishing her prep career at Missoula Sentinel. She moved on to play two seasons with the Montana Lady Griz, starting 10 games for the program in 2016-17. Keast redshirted in 2014-15 and played in nine games the next season before a foot injury kept her out of the rest of that season.

She finished her college career off at Montana Tech.

Scott Anderson, a teacher at Loyola, will take the helm of the boys squad. In the press release Anderson said he aims to get the Rams playing a pressure style on defense with a fast, push-the-ball type offense.

The school has not announced who will head its athletics department. 

