MISSOULA — Last winter, just one team beat the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball squad: Helena Capital.
The first time came in the regular season and the other on the biggest stage in the Class AA state title game, which Capital took, 33-31. That loss has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Knights players and coaches.
With most of last season's roster back, including seven seniors who lead a team that head coach Rob Henthorn believes is one of his deepest he has had at Hellgate, with nine potential players in the rotation, the Knights have the look of a team that can run it back and make the finals again. Just this time, they don’t want the season to end with a loss.
“The first practice we had, we just talked about how we ended the season with a loss,” Henthorn said Monday night. “And we don’t like to lose. We lost two games all last year and that was one of them.”
Montana Western signee Keke Davis, Montana State Billings signee Bailey Saylor and Alex Covill, who has received interest from the college level, are the likely top three as seniors for a deep Knights’ team that has had plenty of college coaches stop by to watch practices and open gyms lately.
In prep for the season during the first official week of practices, Henthorn said, the Knights barely shot the basketball. It was all defense, from shuttle drills to close-out drills, with a sprint-into-your-shot drill mixed in there sometimes.
All that is for a reason. The Knights are good, and should be up there with the rest of the AA powers. But they have to figure out the little things and, Henthorn admitted, they are throwing a lot at the team and won’t be what they want to be until February.
Some of that also comes with the deeper rotation. Some players will need to adjust and play different roles than they did in the past.
“Each girl is going to have a different role than they had in the past,” Henthorn said. “They have to accept that role and play to that role because we have a bench. We can put in any nine girls and not miss a beat. … They are ballers. They love the game of basketball.”
The Knights open the season against Billings Senior on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Missoula Sentinel girls
The Spartans are in a spot they haven’t been in for a while: welcoming a new head coach. Karen Deden resigned in April after 20-plus years at the helm.
Her replacement has plenty of hoops experience to her name and isn’t a total stranger to Sentinel either.
Sarah Pfeifer spent last season as an assistant with Sentinel, working with Deden. The Spartans went 8-6 overall and 0-2 in the state tournament.
Pfiefer has had head coaching stints in Colorado and Arkansas, where she played college ball at the University of Arkansas from 2002-08. In her career, she played in 124 games, scoring 1,056 points and earning 565 rebounds.
“Following Karen Deden means they are big shoes to fill,” Pfeifer said. “But Karen works in the building and she is super helpful. Nobody wants Sentinel basketball to succeed more than she does.
"… She is always willing to help and answer my questions and that has been awesome in the administration and logistical standpoint of coaching. The rest of it is, basketball is basketball is basketball right? So that is the part that I love and that has been fun.”
Sentinel all-around senior athlete Brooke Stayner, an all-state hoops player last season, returns along with senior Kodi Fraser, who started all games last season, and junior Olivia Huntsinger, who has an offer from Oregon Tech, as key returners for the Spartans.
Sentinel opens at home against Billings West Friday night.
Missoula Big Sky girls
The Eagles have had three head coaches in a calendar year, and five since 2019. Last season, they went 1-12 in Jordan Featherman’s one season at the helm. He replaced Jordan Hansen, who replaced Michela Anderson — the last head coach at Big Sky to last more than a season, going 6-54 over three seasons. Hansen was winless in AA conference play in her one season.
Former Montana Lady Griz player Jace Henderson replaced Featherman, but Henderson opted to choose a different path and is playing professional hoops in Puerto Rico. Enter former Griz football player and Stevensville boys hoops coach Tyler Hobbs as the latest to lead the Big Sky girls hoops program.
Hobbs credited the resilience of the returning seniors, who have faced the bulk of the coaching carousel as they have stuck with the program through it.
“First off I have a tremendous amount of respect for our upperclassmen for the amount of adversity they have had to go through with all the coaching changes,” Hobbs said Monday. “That’s a tough thing for a high school kid to not have any sort of stability from a coaching staff in their basketball program.”
Hobbs isn’t a stranger to Big Sky, though, with two other stints at the school over the last 11 years. He started off as a student teacher, then was a paraeducator and the coach for the sophomore hoops team, a position coach for football and a shot put coach. He ended up in Columbia Falls and then Stevensville before returning to Big Sky in 2016 as the JV boys hoops coach, then he jumped over to Sentinel to coach the Spartans’ girls JV under Deden before making his way back to Big Sky.
Senior Avari Batt and freshman Cadynce Couture are two players to keep an eye on for the Eagles as they open their season Friday against Billings Skyview at home.
Loyola Sacred Heart girls
The Breaker are another city team with a new head coach.
Maddie Keast, a former Lady Griz and Montana Tech player who played her high school ball at both Loyola and Sentinel, will lead the program after former Loyola AD and hoops coach Travis Walker left following the last academic year.
The Breakers went 0-2 at the Class B state tournament last season after a 15-3 regular season. Keast hopes to keep that success rolling for a program that has won 33 games over the last two seasons.
Valley Christian girls
The Eagles went 4-5 last season and opened with a loss this year. Last season started off high with a 3-2 start before a less-than-ideal finish. The Eagles hope to turn that around and get going after an early season loss to Charlo this time around.
Hellgate boys
The Knights went 10-4 last season, missing the state tournament, a season after the pandemic cut an undefeated season short at the latest possible moment.
The Knights return five seniors and a handful of juniors this season with a hunger to show what they can do after a down season for a historically great program.
“We are not there yet,” head coach Jeff Hays said Tuesday. “ … We are not a complete product, not that anybody is but I think we do have a few more question marks than most. … For us to be successful we have to become better defenders and better rebounders. … The potential is there.”
Hays believes his team has players with the ability to do those things, but injury issues have made the physical aspects of the game tougher at times.
The Knights battled injuries both during last season and this offseason, so they aren’t at full strength yet. Hays hopes as the team gets closer to full strength it can stick with it and build.
“I’m hoping by mid to late January we kinda get into shape and round into form a little bit,” he said.
By then, he said, the injured players should be back and conditioned right for the final stretch of the season.
Griffin Finch, a 6-foot-6-inch post, could be a major piece a season after appendicitis made the 2020-21 season difficult. He never got fully healthy last year, but is now. Connor Dick, the Knights’ quarterback in football, missed all of last basketball season due to a broken leg and torn ACL, is back healthy for hoops as a do-it-all wing.
Sentinel boys
The Spartans were the only boys team out of Missoula to make the AA state tourney last season, winning the consolation bracket to finish in third after a strong 13-1 regular season and an 8-0 Western AA mark.
But the Spartans graduated the best boys hoops player in the state: current Montana State Bobcat Alex Germer. He was the 2021 Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for Montana last year after he led the AA in scoring at 24.3 points per game and was eighth in rebounding at 6.3.
Big Sky boys
Led by Montana men’s basketball commit Caden Bateman, and a former Griz player on the coaching staff, the Eagles are eying some higher expectations this season.
Former Grizzly Jamar Akoh joined the Eagles coaching staff as an assistant this week, and Bateman committed to Montana at the end of October giving the Eagles some Grizzly flair as they hope to continue their ascent.
The Eagles finished 2020-21 with an improved 5-8 record, building a bit after a 2-12 regular season the season before. The five wins were the highest since the Eagles won eight in 2015-16.
The team was close to making state, just a half of basketball and a few tight losses from getting into state.
The seniors returning are the first group in a while for Big Sky that has stuck together for the long haul. Head coach Ryan Hansen hopes his team can show what it is capable of and do what it has built toward the last few seasons.
“Last year I thought we took some huge steps,” he said. “We were one half away from going to state. … We were right there. I think it’s a testament to these kids.”
The Eagles open the season against defending champ Billings Skyview on Friday.
Loyola Sacred Heart boys
The Rams also have a new head coach after Walker left. Scott Anderson will lead the way. The Rams went 8-10 last season and missed the Class B state tournament. Anderson has a team that will play quick and with tempo.
The Rams opened the season against Shelby and Montana signee Rhett Reynolds on the road Thursday night.
Valley Christian boys
Injuries, injuries and more injuries sum up the start to the season for the Valley Christian boys.
A pair of close losses to open against Charlo and Drummond sum it up too.
But that is OK, and head coach Jesse Boone is hopeful for when his team gets fully healthy that they can make good on last season’s 15-0 conference mark. The Eagles missed state after losing to Shields Valley at divisionals after winning the district title.
“I do think once we get some reinforcements we will be in pretty good shape,” he said.
The injuries are rough, but also a bit of a blessing because they allow younger players to get playing time they wouldn’t get otherwise. A sophomore who never played varsity is getting starting minutes, and that could bode well down the line as the Eagles could have a surprising amount of depth because of said injuries.
Mistakes are going to be made, but players learn and the team should grow as a potential state contender.
“I feel like this team can end up in divisionals and potentially state,” Boone said. “But I haven’t seen all the pieces together so it’s a little hard to tell.”
Riley Reimer returns as one of the Eagles’ top players, already with a 22-point, 19-rebound game against Drummond while playing with a hurt ankle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.