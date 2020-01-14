HELENA -- It wasn't pretty or sensational by any measure, but the workmanlike win Missoula Sentinel earned over Helena High Tuesday was still vitally important.
Alex Germer worked his way into double figures with 14 points and the Spartans also got 10 off the bench from Jaime Jacobsen in a 50-36 Western AA road win at the Jungle in Helena. Sentinel is now 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play, while the Bengals drop to 2-5 overall, but 1-2 in divisional play.
"It was a huge win," Sentinel head coach Jay Jagelski said. "Anytime you win on the road in the conference, it's a huge win. Now, we have to turn around and get ready for Capital (Saturday)."
Germer may have come into the game as one of the top scorers in Class AA and he was solid again with 14 points, six of which came at the line, however, nothing came easy.
"I thought we did a great job defensively," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "(Germer) had to work hard for his points. We wanted to make it tough for them inside."
Both teams found it tough to score early but a bucket from Germer midway though the stanza, as well as a stellar effort defensively gave the Spartans a 10-2 lead after the opening eight minutes.
"I was just trying to control what I can control," Germer said. "You aren't always going to make all your shots, but you can always get down the floor, hustle and play defense. I just tried to let the game come to me."
Defensively, the Bengals had a solid plan against both Germer and Tony Frohlich-Fair, who was also averaging around 17 ppg, compared to Germer who came into averaging around 19.
Frohlich-Fair was held to just seven but like Germer, he got things going in the second half.
After a slow start, the Bengals finally found some momentum too in the second quarter, scoring 11 points. A 5-0 run by Helena that included a 3-pointer from Dexter Tedesco allowed the home team to get within striking distance at the break, down 21-13.
Dexter Tedesco for 3! Sentinel up 21-13 pic.twitter.com/s4iFHUNzSz— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 15, 2020
Yet, Sentinel pulled away in the second half. Germer scored eight of his 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter in addition to seven second-half points from Frolich-Fair.
Smooth as butter for Tony Frohlich-Fair. Sentinel up 40-26 mid 4th. Closing in. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/lYUHHxuEta— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 15, 2020
Austin Zeiler buried a three to spark another 5-0 run in the third that helped counter a bomb from Frohlich-Fair, but the Bengals never got closer than eight in the final quarter and a half.
Alex Germer for two. This move shows why he has D1 offers. Sentinel up 46-34. 1:51 4Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/GAIWjcgjT5— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 15, 2020
Brown led the Bengals with 14, matching Germer; Zeiler added seven and Hayden Ferguson had six.
"Until we can find a way to play four quarters of basketball, we are going to have a hard time beating good teams," Day said. "Offensively, I am just overcoaching, calling too many set plays. I need to just let the boys play more. That's my fault.
"But we have to find a way to score more points," He added. "Our defense is giving us a chance to win, we just have to make more shots."
No. 2 Sentinel (7-0) will be back in Helena Saturday to take on fifth-ranked Helena Capital. Helena High (2-5) will travel to Missoula Big Sky Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.