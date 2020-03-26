HELENA — The Montana Coaches Association will induct nine new members into the MCA Hall of Fame this summer in Great Falls.
The nine are:
• Tony Arntson, former Helena and Charlo high school football and track coach.
• Jim Carroll, a track and field coach for 39 years — including 33 at Conrad.
• Bill Lepley, who coached girls basketball for 32 years at Shepherd and 36 overall.
• John Sillitti, who has guided the cross country and track and field programs for 21 years at Manhattan.
• John Smith, a 37-year coach at Columbus in basketball, track and field, football and softball.
• Dan Stanton (posthumously), who had a 25-year run as coach at Miles City in football, basketball and track and field.
• Rob Stanton, a 27-year coaching veteran whose stints include nine years at Miles City and the last 18 at Billings West.
• Fred Volkman, the head wrestling coach at Cut Bank for 22 of his 24 years in the business.
• Steve Weston, who coached 38 years overall — including 24 as football and softball coach at Hamilton and another 13 in football and track and field at Darby.
