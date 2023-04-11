BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable — the organization behind the annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series — released boys and girls rosters Tuesday for the Montana teams to compete in a two-day, two-state series in June against the best of the best from Wyoming.

This year's series will take place June 9 and 10, with the first games taking place at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette, Wyoming, for the first time after previously playing in Sheridan throughout its history in the Cowboy State. The Montana leg of games on the 10th will be held at Lockwood High School.

Tipoff will be at 5 p.m. for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys both nights. The second edition of the All-Star Volleyball Classic will precede the girls game June 10 with a 3 p.m. start.

It will be the 47th year that the top boys players and the 26th year that the top girls hoopers from Montana and Wyoming have squared off in the history of the series. Montana has dominated recent times in both the boys and girls games, winning the past 20 and 11 meetings, respectively.

Father and son duo Steve (the recently-retired coach of the Providence men) and Wes Keller (coach of the Rocky Mountain College women) will coach Montana's boys and girls teams once again.

The 2023 Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series Rosters for Montana are as follows:

Boys

Royce Robinson, Lewistown; Dougie Peoples, Butte Central; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown; Michael Murphy, Glendive; Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier; Billy Carlson, Billings West

Head coach: Steve Keller

Girls

Alex Bullock, Helena; Malea Egan, Colstrip; Alyse Aby, Laurel; Layne Kearns, Hamilton; Avery Burkhart, Bozeman; Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian; Layla Baumann, Billings West; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital; Maddie Moy, Kalispell Flathead

Head coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College