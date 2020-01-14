The Helena Capital girls basketball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the new 406mtsports.com rankings this week, then promptly turned around and reminded everyone why they deserve top billing.
Following a win over the previous No. 1 Missoula Hellgate last Saturday, the Bruins improved to 7-0 with a 53-16 triumph over the Eagles Tuesday in Missoula, an effort that included holding Big Sky scoreless throughout the entire second quarter.
Dani Bartsch scored a game-high 12 points for the Bruins and managed four in the opening stanza as Capital built an 11-5 lead. Yet, in the second, the game was blown wide open.
Capital outscored Big Sky 17-0 in the eight-minute quarter and got seven points from Sloane Chapman as the lead increased to 28-5 at halftime.
Bartsch added six more points in the third quarter to keep the pressure on and in the fourth, Mara McGinley buried two 3-pointers to help put even more separation between the Bruins and Eagles.
Mashayla O'Malley also had a solid outing for the Bruins, scoring eight points in the win, an effort that was matched by Chapman. Corbyn Sandau was the top scorer for Big Sky with seven.
The Bruins will take on No. 3 Missoula Sentinel Saturday. Big Sky will travel to Helena High Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.