The Helena Capital girls basketball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the new 406mtsports.com rankings this week, then promptly turned around and reminded everyone why they deserve top billing. 

Following a win over the previous No. 1 Missoula Hellgate last Saturday, the Bruins improved to 7-0 with a 53-16 triumph over the Eagles Tuesday in Missoula, an effort that included holding Big Sky scoreless throughout the entire second quarter.

Dani Bartsch scored a game-high 12 points for the Bruins and managed four in the opening stanza as Capital built an 11-5 lead. Yet, in the second, the game was blown wide open.

Capital outscored Big Sky 17-0 in the eight-minute quarter and got seven points from Sloane Chapman as the lead increased to 28-5 at halftime.

Bartsch added six more points in the third quarter to keep the pressure on and in the fourth, Mara McGinley buried two 3-pointers to help put even more separation between the Bruins and Eagles.

Mashayla O'Malley also had a solid outing for the Bruins, scoring eight points in the win, an effort that was matched by Chapman. Corbyn Sandau was the top scorer for Big Sky with seven.

The Bruins will take on No. 3 Missoula Sentinel Saturday. Big Sky will travel to Helena High Thursday. 

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Tags

Load comments