HELENA -- Being able to adapt is a critical part of winning consistently in high school sports and over the past few years, the Helena High girls basketball team has been able to do that under head coach Eric Peterson.
The Bengals have lost talented players and overcome challenges to win three consecutive Class AA state championships.
Yet, if a fourth is to be in the cards, Helena High will have to overcome more obstacles than ever before and none will be more difficult than replacing two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Jaime Pickens.
“Obviously, we lose some key pieces from last year,” Peterson said. “But that’s the case every year. Losing the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, that’s going to make a difference, but program wide we have stressed winning, so we feel like we are in a good spot.”
Replacing players like Pickens, who averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds last season, won’t be easy, however, the Bengals won’t lack experience as Peterson’s roster will feature six seniors.
“We aren’t a young team,” Peterson said. “And not everyone has the same varsity experience but they have the same expectation. It’s their turn to come up and fill in these varsity roles and continue that tradition on.”
While the Bengals will also be missing Vanessa Walsh, Payton Aasved and Paige Aasved, who combined to average around 20 points per game, they will be getting back one key addition and that’s McKayla Kloker.
Kloker was a key part of the Bengals 2018 state championship team and averaged 6.7 points per game in addition to shooting 46 percent from the field and 3-point range.
The senior is signed to play college basketball at Montana Tech and after missing most of last season due to injury, she's back to full strength.
“She looks good,” Peterson said. “We are going to limit some minutes early just to get her back in game shape. But we won’t have any restrictions on her and having her back is like bringing back another starter from last year.”
Kloker will be a key fixture in the lineup early along with Emily Feller, an All-State volleyball player that also earned Second-Team All-Area in girls basketball last season, averaging just over four points, three rebounds and an assist per game.
Abby Marcille is another veteran that should see heavy minutes early for the Bengals along with Riley Thennis, Caroline Bullock, Mariah English and Elizabeth Heuiser.
“We are still figuring things out,” Peterson said. “It’s nice to have some different pieces that we can move around and make some adjustments with different lineups. But for the most part, we will settle in and play seven or eight unless we need to play more.”
Regardless of who plays, the first part of the season will be spent adjusting to a new offense.
“Our man offense was solely dribble-drive,” Peterson said. “And we will have some of that still, we are just going to something that will suit us a little better. We want to be able to change with our personnel.”
While the Bengals offense will have a slightly different look and feel, the way they will go about winning games will be very much the same -- with defense.
“Hopefully, defense will be the common denominator,” Peterson said of this team compared to the past. “We take pride in our defense. We had the No. 1 defense in Class AA last year and that’s something that can always keep you in games. Defense is the equalizer.”
That defense is also a good reason not to discount the Bengals, who aren’t viewed as a favorite, despite the fact that they are the three-time defending state champs.
“People don’t seem to have that expectation of us,” Peterson said. “It’s nice not to have that pressure on our program to repeat, even though we have won three in a row because last year I thought the pressure was at its peak. But if you ask our girls, that doesn’t matter. They are ready, more than ever, to go out there and look to defend and try to get a fourth.”
The Bengals will open the season Thursday night, on the road, against Bozeman. Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.