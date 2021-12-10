BILLINGS — The pride and tradition of Native high school basketball is on full display this weekend at the ninth annual All-American Indian Shootout under the bright lights of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Plenty Coups’ boys, a District 6C squad and one of 20 teams on hand, helped usher in the event on Thursday by showcasing a frantic up-and-down style in a come-from-behind victory over Hays-Lodgepole from up north in the 9C.
Plenty Coups trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but that’s about the time Irvin Crow got hot, leading the Warriors to a 77-74 triumph.
Crow poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter alone, including four 3-pointers. His stretch of 3s — combined with a half-court trapping defense — was the catalyst in the Warriors climbing out of a second-half funk.
Crow finished the game with 35 points, and hit seven fourth-quarter field goals.
“I just started hitting my shots,” Crow said. “I knew I was hot so I kept shooting, and when I get hot I can’t stop.”
River Glenn added 16 points for Plenty Coups and Tabias Melendrez had 10.
Not to be outdone, Tyshawn Shambo scored 31 points to lead Hays-Lodgepole. Teammate Daniel Henry had 19.
The game provided a thrilling start to the Shootout, a round-robin-style tournament featuring a total of 20 games across three days, wrapping up Saturday.
The full list of boys and girls teams competing this weekend includes Hardin of the Eastern A, Browning of the Northwest A, Rocky Boy from District 1B, Plenty Coups of the 6C, Hays-Lodgepole and Box Elder of the 9C, Heart Butte of the 10C and Two Eagle River from 14C, as well as Mandaree, North Dakota, and White Shield, North Dakota.
Remembering legends, 80 years later
The inaugural Shootout was held in 2013 at the Shrine Auditorium in Billings, and featured just four schools. It has since blossomed into a 20-team affair at the state’s largest arena, but organizers will always remember its beginnings.
The event was founded in the name of the legendary Crow Agency All-Americans, an independent team that won the state AAU championship and the Western Invitational Tournament in Lewistown during the 1941-42 season.
Shawn Backbone, a founder and member of the organizing committee, said this year’s Shootout is an added tribute to that Crow team 80 years after it won its championship.
“They were legends in their time, and they played some really good basketball,” said Backbone, whose father, Frank Backbone Sr., was a member of the team. The coach was Otto Bear Ground, Backbone’s maternal great grandfather.
A sprawling banner image of the 1941-42 Crow Agency All-Americans is again hung inside First Interstate Arena this weekend as a reminder to all players, coaches and fans in attendance of the team’s accomplishments.
No fear while filling a rare role
Bottom line, Hays-Lodgepole’s boys needed a coach. No one wanted the job, so Shakayla Whitecow stepped up.
Whitecow is now in her second season as the boys coach at her alma mater, and to her knowledge she is the only female leading a boys program in either Class B or Class C.
“It came down to the job being vacant for 3½ months,” said Whitecow, who played two years of college hoops at Dawson Community College in Glendive. “Of course, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should, or if I can.’ A few weeks before the season and there were still no applicants.”
Filling a rare role, Whitecow doesn’t see herself as a pioneer, really. She sees herself as a coach, nothing more, nothing less.
“Of course everybody’s going to have certain opinions about it,” she said. “For the guys, there’s nothing different. Maybe you’d think that I would be more lenient but it’s the exact opposite. That’s what I hear.
“You have players, you have objectives and you have ways of achieving goals. You have a way of doing things that you want your team to do. Especially if you have been in the game a long time, it’s not really a huge change. All it is is a pitch in voice.”
Bullchild still bullish on basketball
In the early 2000s, Leo Bullchild was one of the state’s top players, helping Browning win consecutive Class A state championships in 2001 and 2002. Bullchild is on hand at Metra this weekend as an assistant coach for Browning’s girls team.
After high school, Bullchild went on to play four seasons in the Frontier Conference at Montana State-Northern. He then embarked on a coaching career that took him through Hardin, back to Northern as an assistant under Shawn Huse and finally back to Browning, where has spent the past 12 years as a high school history teacher.
“Currently I have my daughter playing … so yes it’s been that long,” Bullchild said with a laugh when asked how fast time has passed since his title-winning exploits at Browning.
“I like it. I enjoy it. I get to be a part of the community that helped raise me and I get to give back to these younger generations the best I can. Growing up you had coaches that helped you along, so if I’m in community sharing my experiences it’s a benefit to them.”
Bullchild is assisting Browning girls coach Poorboy Croff. His daughter Mecca, one of Bullchild’s four children, is a junior with the Indians.
Looking back, Bullchild is proud of what he accomplished as a player at Browning, a team that added Heart Butte transfer Mike Chavez and cruised to the Class A crown in 2002 with an 18-point win over Ronan.
“I do love the fact that I’m a part of that history and I got to be a part of those teams,” Bullchild said. “I got to be a part of two state championships. That’s pretty good.”
