HELENA — Paige Bartsch spent a portion of her Friday night devastating the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack during the Bruins' 60-31 victory at the Bears Den.
She got to the bucket at will and scored 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting, but her defense was at least equally impressive. Bartsch was credited with six blocks, but it seemed like more. She altered or disrupted almost everything in her vicinity, and committed just two fouls.
Much like a shooter finds their stroke from the perimeter, Bartsch was in a similar type of cadence while patrolling the paint.
"It definitely feels like it gets me in a rhythm, but sometimes I go a little too much for the blocks and I foul," Bartsch said. "But definitely, I'd say it feels like a rhythm."
The Wolfpack didn't play as bad as the 29-point margin might indicate. They only turned the ball over five times and they gave themselves plenty of second-chance opportunities with 15 offensive rebounds. However, the looks were rarely easy and Glacier shot just 25.5% from the field.
Conversely, Capital was very efficient. The Bruins shot 56.5% from the field. In addition to open shots and layups in transition they were also productive in their half court offense, something that'll come in handy during the postseason.
"I think we still want to be as free-flowing as possible because I think that's hard to guard," said Bruins coach Katie Garcin-Forba. "But when we need to get a basket, to be able to run sets to get looks and to get specific people looks, definitely helps us during tournaments."
Dani Bartsch, Mashayla O'Malley and Mara McGinley had nine points apiece for Capital and were a combined 5-for-6 from 3-point range. The Bruins did not trail once.
"I think we just did a really great job of playing together tonight," Paige added.
Ellie Keller paced the Wolfpack offense with eight points.
Saturday is senior day at the Bears Den as Capital hosts Kalispell Flathead at 2 p.m.
"We want to celebrate our seniors tomorrow," Garcin-Forba said. "They're four amazing young women who have done a phenomenal job in our program the last four years. But we still have one more game ahead of us that we need to take care of."
