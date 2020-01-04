HELENA -- On the football field for Helena Capital, Parker Johnston is the wide receiver and Bridger Grovom is the quarterback.
But on the basketball court Saturday night, the roles were reversed, as Johnston was distributing the ball all over the place, including multiple times to Grovom who finished with 17 points in Capital's 69-42 win over CMR inside the Bears Den.
"We have been playing together since 3rd-4th grade, so it's been really fun," Johnston said of him and Grovom. "We know each other's likes and he's a great shooter. It's easy to get him the ball and get the assist."
Johnston dishes to Grovom again. 3 ball is💰 40-19 Bruins lead at the half. 25-3 run to close it out. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/K8MuwQ1iWi— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 4, 2020
And that's exactly what happened time and time again. The Bruins have a number of players capable of handling the ball and against the Rustlers, Johnston was featured often in the pick-and-roll, which paid off in a big way.
Not only did the senior finish with 10 assists, he added seven points and four rebounds, as well as a first-quarter buzzer beater for good measure.
Wow. Can’t cap the first much better than that. Silky smooth jumper from Parker Johnston. Capital leads CMR 20-16. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/LfSx6jExY7— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 4, 2020
"We have a lot good plays to get people open," Johnston said. "We have a lot of people that can score so my job is just to get them shots."
With the way the Bruins consistently attacked the basket, either with a ball screen or just beating their defender off the dribble, the offensive execution was crisp and led to 20 points each in the first and second quarters.
"Parker is a tough matchup," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "He has the ability to not just see the read in the pick-and-roll but also the help and he does a great job of seeing the help and skipping it to open guy for a three or if they run at us, a chance to attack again. You saw a lot of that during our big run."
While the Bruins came out hot on the offensive end, CMR did too and built a 16-15 lead in the first quarter. But it wouldn't hold and once Capital cranked up its defense, it rolled off 17 straight points, a stretch that was part of a larger 25-3 run to close the first half.
Koch. Splash! 35-19. Perfect catch and shoot. Bruins executing at a high level. pic.twitter.com/myYFSSZ4xI— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) January 4, 2020
"We were trading baskets in the first quarter and that's not how we want to play," Almquist said. "Once we switched our defense a little bit, we were able to rebound and get out in transition. If we can buckle down defensively and rebound the first miss, we can go on some runs like that."
It also helps when you cover the floor with shooters. Grovom connected three times from 3-point range on his way to a game-high 17, but Koch also hit twice from beyond the arc as he finished with 12. Trevor Swanson added a trey of his own in a nine-point effort. Kaleb Metzger pitched in with six points and six rebounds. Shane Haller had six points too in the win.
As a team, Capital was 7-of-20 from downtown compared to CMR, which made just 3-of-17.
The Bruins shot 54.7 percent from the field as a team, while limiting the Rustlers to just 27.9 percent. Rogan Barnwell was the high scorer for CMR with 12 points.
Capital (3-1) will open conference play Tuesday night at home against Butte High. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
"We are ready," Johnston said. "It's going to be a lot of fun."
