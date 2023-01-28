BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament.
In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
The second semifinal gave us a little more scoring, but not much as Butte defeated Missoula Big Sky 49-25. The next night West topped Butte 45-37 — claiming its first state basketball title in 26 years — capping a tournament in which the eight teams averaged just 49 points per game, the lowest number at a State AA tournament since 1948.
In the Class A ranks, Laurel defeated Glendive 24-23 in a now-famous game back in 2013. Two years later, the Locos and Red Devils were up to the same tricks, playing games with final scores of 36-30 and 38-27.
Class C hoops is not immune to low-scoring affairs, either.
The dominant Scobey team of 2020-21 finished 26-0 and allowed just 31 points per game. Then last year, Manhattan Christian held its three State C opponents to a combined 94 points to claim the title in the lowest-scoring State C boys tourney of all-time, with the teams averaging just 44 points.
Fast forward to the 2022-23 season. After four decades of yours truly begging for a shot clock, we finally have one. So has it increased scoring?
Not as much as many, including me, had hoped.
Class AA scoring is basically the same as it was a year ago. In Class A, 80% of girls teams and 71% of boys teams are averaging more points per game than a year ago, but the increase is less than two points per game.
Every coach I have visited with likes that we have a shot clock.
Great Falls CMR boys coach John Cislo said the absence of increased scoring in Class AA can be attributed to good defense.
“In AA your top eight players can all guard,” Cislo said. “Almost every shot is contested and it’s tough to get an open look.”
Cislo added that back in the 1980s, it was considered bad defense to put a hand on your guy, but now that’s considered good fundamental defense.
Billings West boys coach Kelly Darragh thought scoring might go down a bit at first due to some players getting anxious to get a shot off. He added that he’s not a believer that low scoring has much to do with the shot clock.
“We just have to get more skilled shooters,” Darragh said. “Defense today is just a lot better than it was 20 years ago.”
What about the Class C ranks?
Amber Erickson, coach of the top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale girls, doesn’t feel the shot clock has impacted games much at all.
“The speed of the game is the same and (the shot clock) very seldom goes off,” Erickson said.
I would have to agree. In the dozens of games that I’ve broadcast and watched this winter, rarely have I heard the buzzer of the shot clock.
The one difference I have seen is in the final minutes of a close game. With the presence of the shot clock, teams don’t always have to foul to get the ball back.
Since I’m one of those media guys who loves offense, I say let’s make it a 30-second clock instead of 35. And while we’re at it, let’s go to 18-minute halves instead of four quarters, like they do in North Dakota.
But then again, what do I know?
Veteran Montana sports broadcaster Rocky Erickson of Billings is owner of Rocky Erickson Sports LLC. Here his takes at rockyericksonsports.com.
