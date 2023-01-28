BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament.

In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.

Veteran Montana sports broadcaster Rocky Erickson of Billings is owner of Rocky Erickson Sports LLC. Here his takes at rockyericksonsports.com.

