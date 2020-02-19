Two popular phrases basketball fans tend to hear before tournaments are, “peaking at the right time,” and, “It’s tough to beat a team three times.”
Well, it must be time for the girls District 5B tournament in Belgrade because both sentiments are very much in play as the No. 4 Jefferson Panthers get ready for a rubber match with the No. 5 Townsend Bulldogs.
“It is pretty evenly matched,” says Jefferson coach Sarah Layng “It’s hard to beat a team three or four times. But I think in the same sense I feel like we’re playing a lot more confident right now than we were, let’s say, a month ago. So I do have a lot of faith in our team and I think that they’re really excited and I think that they’re ready to play, and they know what they want to accomplish.”
“We’ve had three really good practices this week and (Jefferson is) really good,” says Townsend coach Norm Darlinton. “(Jefferson’s Rachel) Van Blaricom, she’s one of the best girls players in the state; definitely one of the top five or six in Class B. She plays the way you want kids to play. It’s hard not to root for her just watching her. She’s fun to watch.”
The Panthers (4-6 5B, 9-9 overall) swept Townsend during the regular season, which included a six-point victory Jan. 17 and a seven-point win in triple overtime Saturday. So even though the results have yet to go the Bulldogs’ way, they remain optimistic.
“In triple overtime, there’s a lot of things we could improve on,” Darlinton says. “We had the coaching staff come in Monday with suggestions. So, including me, we had four pages of things to work on and we feel like we’ve worked on all of those.”
The Bulldogs (4-6, 8-10) and Panthers, as their records might indicate, have also had similar arcs to their seasons.
After a promising start, Jefferson lost Van Blaricom — the No. 4 scorer in 5B at 12.4 points per game — to an ankle injury. This led to a difficult stretch that included a 30-point loss at Big Timber. However, the adversity created positive situations that helped the Panthers regain their momentum. Following the loss to Big Timber they won three out of their next four games and have continued to play well even in losses down the stretch with Van Blaricom back in the lineup.
“I think we’re playing great team basketball right now,” Layng says. “And I think that (Van Blaricom) has a key role in that. But we have had — especially with her injury when she was out — a lot of other players really stepped up and they’re starting to really play well together.”
Layng was able to get her reserves some valuable minutes over the course of the season, creating a deep and confident bench with a number of players who could step in and contribute.
“I’ve been playing a pretty deep bench,” she says. “I think that’s one of our strengths; I’ve played quite a few bodies. They are playing well together. They’re clicking as far as where they’re at on the court. They trust each other a lot more. I do think that they’re just working really well together and there’s a lot of good team chemistry. They’re picking each other up and they’re excited.”
Similar to Jefferson, the Bulldogs also had to endure a bit of adversity in the midst of their recent campaign. They lost six straight games during a brutal stretch in January.
“I kept repeating the same thing, ‘I believe in you kids,’” Darlinton says. “We have girls out here that were playing Saturday at state volleyball, we’ve got three girls on the team that were state champs in cross-country. I knew that they like winning; they know how to win. I can’t explain when we weren’t playing real well, but they kept working hard in practice and eventually things started to click.”
Even a group of athletes with a winning pedigree needs a spark every once in a while. At the end of January, the Bulldogs got just that. Charlotte Watson, a key contributor on last season’s stellar team, returned from ACL surgery which had kept her sidelined most of the season.
“More than anything it just boosted the confidence of everyone else,” Darlinton says. “Intensity at practice picked up and confidence that we’re going to play well. We’re feeling a lot better about ourselves than we were a month ago, I know that.”
Following Watson’s return, the Bulldogs won four out of five before the triple-overtime loss at Jefferson on Saturday. As she becomes more comfortable in the rotation with the likes of Taylor Noyes and Peyton Vogl, Townsend becomes an extremely tough out in the tournament.
Tipoff is 3 p.m. on Thursday in Belgrade. The winner takes on undefeated No. 1 Big Timber on Friday. With the top-three teams in the tournament advancing, the loser still has a shot to keep their season alive if they are able to win a pair of games on the consolation side of the bracket.
