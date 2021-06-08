High school

2021 Montana/Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

Friday at Sheridan, Wyo.; Saturday at Lockwood High School

Rosters

Boys

Montana: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel; Tony Frohlich-Fair, Missoula Sentinel; Drew Wyman, Great Falls; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls; Ky Kouba, Billings Skyview; Cam Ketchum, Billings Skyview; Malachai Stewart, Billings Central; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project; Aiden Fishell, Scobey; Caden Handran, Scobey. Coach: Steve Keller, University of Providence.

Wyoming: Mack Page, Worland; Rudy Sanford, Worland; Luke Hladky, Gillette; Jefferson Neary, Gillette; Sam Lecholat, Sheridan; Bryan St. Clair, Lander; Dalton Peterson, Encampment; Jared Lucas, Riverton; Mason Marchant, Powell; Kolter Merritt, Star Valley. Coach: Jeff Martini, Sheridan High.

Girls

Montana: Allison Harris, Great Falls; Hailee Brandon, Big Timber; Aspen Giese, Fort Benton; Macy Meyer, Bozeman; Isabelle Erickson, Billings Central; Gracee Lekvold, Scobey; Lindsey Hein, Forsyth; Emma Anderson, Kalispell Glacier. Coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College.

Wyoming: Cheyenne Alvarado, Cheyenne East; Emma Jacobson, Cheyenne East; Allyson Fertig, Douglas; Joslin Igo, Douglas; Kamdynn Townsend, Douglas; Angela Astorga, Wyoming Indian; Gabby Drube, Thunder Basin; Sydney Solem, Thunder Basin; Katlyn Louderback, Upton; Annie Mitzel, Upton. Coach: Ryan Sullivan, Sheridan High.

