406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Dec. 19

BOYS

Class AA

1. Billings West (2-0)

2. Helena Capital (3-0)

3. Missoula Hellgate (2-1)

4. Billings Skyview (3-1)

5. Bozeman (2-1)

Class A

1. Lewistown (3-0)

2. Hamilton (5-0)

3. Frenchtown (4-0)

4. Butte Central (3-1)

5. Billings Central (2-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (5-0)

2. Huntley Project (4-1)

3. Bigfork (3-2)

4. Red Lodge (4-0)

5. Fairfield (4-0)

6. Wolf Point (5-0)

7. Joliet (3-1)

8. Poplar (3-1)

9. Shelby (4-0)

10. Rocky Boy (4-1)

Class C

1. Lustre Christian (6-0)

2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (6-0)

3. Centerville (6-0)

4. Big Sandy (6-0)

5. West Yellowstone (2-1)

6. Manhattan Christian (5-1)

7. Belt (2-2)

8. Bainville (6-0)

9. Harrison-Willow Creek (4-1)

10. Heart Butte (4-0)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (3-0)

2. Billings Skyview (3-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)

4. Helena (2-1)

5. Kalispell Flathead (3-1)

Class A

1. Billings Central (3-0)

2. Hardin (4-0)

3. Dillon (4-0)

4. Browning (3-0)

5. Laurel (4-0)

Class B

1. Bigfork (5-0)

2. Big Timber (4-0)

3. Huntley Project (5-0)

4. Malta (4-0)

5. Red Lodge (4-0)

6. Baker (2-1)

7. Jefferson (4-1)

8. Thompson Falls (5-0)

10. Columbus (3-2)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (7-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (4-1)

3. Plentywood (3-0)

4. Circle (5-1)

5. Manhattan Christian (6-0)

6. Savage (2-0)

7. Chinook (4-0)

8. Culbertson (5-1)

9. Twin Bridges (5-1)

10. Seeley-Swan (5-0)

