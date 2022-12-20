High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Dec. 19
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Helena Capital (3-0)
3. Missoula Hellgate (2-1)
4. Billings Skyview (3-1)
5. Bozeman (2-1)
Class A
1. Lewistown (3-0)
2. Hamilton (5-0)
3. Frenchtown (4-0)
4. Butte Central (3-1)
5. Billings Central (2-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (5-0)
2. Huntley Project (4-1)
3. Bigfork (3-2)
4. Red Lodge (4-0)
5. Fairfield (4-0)
6. Wolf Point (5-0)
7. Joliet (3-1)
8. Poplar (3-1)
9. Shelby (4-0)
10. Rocky Boy (4-1)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (6-0)
2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (6-0)
3. Centerville (6-0)
4. Big Sandy (6-0)
5. West Yellowstone (2-1)
6. Manhattan Christian (5-1)
7. Belt (2-2)
8. Bainville (6-0)
9. Harrison-Willow Creek (4-1)
10. Heart Butte (4-0)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (3-0)
2. Billings Skyview (3-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)
4. Helena (2-1)
5. Kalispell Flathead (3-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (3-0)
2. Hardin (4-0)
3. Dillon (4-0)
4. Browning (3-0)
5. Laurel (4-0)
Class B
1. Bigfork (5-0)
2. Big Timber (4-0)
3. Huntley Project (5-0)
4. Malta (4-0)
5. Red Lodge (4-0)
6. Baker (2-1)
7. Jefferson (4-1)
8. Thompson Falls (5-0)
10. Columbus (3-2)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (7-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (4-1)
3. Plentywood (3-0)
4. Circle (5-1)
5. Manhattan Christian (6-0)
6. Savage (2-0)
7. Chinook (4-0)
8. Culbertson (5-1)
9. Twin Bridges (5-1)
10. Seeley-Swan (5-0)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.