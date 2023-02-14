agate Scoreboard: 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings (Feb.14) 406mtsports.com Feb 14, 2023 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Records through Feb. 11)BOYSClass AA 1. Billings West (12-2) 2. Bozeman (12-3)3. Missoula Hellgate (12-3)4. Helena (10-5) 5. Helena Capital (10-5) Class A1. Lewistown (16-0)2. Butte Central (17-1)3. Hamilton (14-3) 4. Columbia Falls (14-3) 5. Browning (14-3) Class B1. Missoula Loyola (17-1)2. Fairfield (15-2)3. Bigfork (15-3)4. Huntley Project (14-4) 5. Wolf Point (16-2) 6. Red Lodge (14-4) 7. Columbus (13-5) 8. Baker (11-6) 9. Malta (13-5) 10. Manhattan (12-5) Class C1. Lustre Christian (18-0)2. West Yellowstone (17-1)3. Manhattan Christian (17-1)4. Belt (16-2)5. Heart Butte (18-0)6. Roy-Winifred (16-2)7. Fairview (16-1) 8. Broadview-Lavina (15-3)9. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (16-2)10. Box Elder (15-3) GIRLSClass AA1. Billings West (13-1)2. Kalispell Flathead (12-3) 3. Billings Skyview (12-3)4. Bozeman Gallatin (11-4) 5. Missoula Hellgate (11-4) Class A1. Billings Central (14-2) 2. Dillon (17-1) 3. Havre (14-4) 4. Browning (17-1) 5. Frenchtown (13-4)Class B1. Bigfork (17-0)2. Baker (15-2) 3. Malta (15-2) 4. Big Timber (17-1) 5. Huntley Project (17-1) 6. St. Ignatius (14-4) 7. Jefferson (13-5) 8. Anaconda (12-3) 9. Thompson Falls (12-4) 10. Wolf Point (13-4) Class C1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0)2. Roy-Winifred (17-1)3. Plentywood (17-0)4. Chinook (18-0)5. Twin Bridges (16-1)6. Roberts (17-1)7. Manhattan Christian (16-2) 8. Melstone (17-1) 9. Ekalaka (16-2) 10. Drummond (16-2) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Rankings Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state wrestling tournament Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer wins Race to the Sky for seventh time Billings West's 'family' of wrestlers stuck together to realize their dreams Don't forget Ford: Former Montana cornerback bolsters NFL prospects ahead of April draft East Helena swimmers reach another milestone
