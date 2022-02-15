High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Feb. 12

BOYS

Class AA

1. Bozeman (13-1)

2. Helena Capital (13-1)

3. Missoula Hellgate (11-4) 

4. Great Falls CMR (8-5) 

5. Billings Skyview (8-6)

Class A

1. Lewistown (15-1) 

2. Dillon (16-2)

3. Butte Central (17-1)

4. Laurel (11-5) 

5. Polson (12-6)  

Class B

1. Lame Deer (14-2) 

2. Lodge Grass (16-1) 

3. St. Ignatius (15-2) 

4. Florence-Carlton (15-3) 

5. Fairfield (14-4) 

6. Three Forks (13-3) 

7. Columbus (14-2)  

8. Townsend (13-4) 

9. Shelby (12-6) 

10. Harlem (10-7)  

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (18-0)

2. Froid-Lake (17-0)

3. Lustre Christian (17-0)

4. Heart Butte (18-0)

5. Belt (14-2) 

6. Melstone (16-2)

7. Broadview-Lavina (16-2) 

8. Broadus (16-2) 

9. Roy-Winifred (15-2)

10. Drummond (16-2) 

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings West (14-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (14-0)

3. Billings Skyview (12-2)

4. Kalispell Flathead (11-3) 

5. Helena Capital (9-5) 

Class A

1. Havre (16-1)

2. Dillon (17-1)

3. Billings Central (14-3)

4. Hardin (14-3) 

5. Browning (13-3)

Class B

1. Colstrip (17-1)

2. Jefferson (17-1)

3. Bigfork (17-1) 

4. Big Timber (15-3)

5. Malta (14-2) 

6. Missoula Loyola (10-5)

7. Red Lodge (15-3) 

8. Florence-Carlton (12-6) 

9. Anaconda (12-5)

10. Thompson Falls (13-5)  

Class C

1. Roy-Winifred (18-0) 

2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (16-1) 

3. Manhattan Christian (17-1)

4. Box Elder (15-1) 

5. Plentywood (16-1) 

6. Belt (15-2)

7. Shields Valley (16-2) 

8. Seeley-Swan (18-0)

9. Melstone (16-2)

10. Charlo (16-2)

