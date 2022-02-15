High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Feb. 12
BOYS
Class AA
1. Bozeman (13-1)
2. Helena Capital (13-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (11-4)
4. Great Falls CMR (8-5)
5. Billings Skyview (8-6)
Class A
1. Lewistown (15-1)
2. Dillon (16-2)
3. Butte Central (17-1)
4. Laurel (11-5)
5. Polson (12-6)
Class B
1. Lame Deer (14-2)
2. Lodge Grass (16-1)
3. St. Ignatius (15-2)
4. Florence-Carlton (15-3)
5. Fairfield (14-4)
6. Three Forks (13-3)
7. Columbus (14-2)
8. Townsend (13-4)
9. Shelby (12-6)
10. Harlem (10-7)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (18-0)
2. Froid-Lake (17-0)
3. Lustre Christian (17-0)
4. Heart Butte (18-0)
5. Belt (14-2)
6. Melstone (16-2)
7. Broadview-Lavina (16-2)
8. Broadus (16-2)
9. Roy-Winifred (15-2)
10. Drummond (16-2)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (14-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (14-0)
3. Billings Skyview (12-2)
4. Kalispell Flathead (11-3)
5. Helena Capital (9-5)
Class A
1. Havre (16-1)
2. Dillon (17-1)
3. Billings Central (14-3)
4. Hardin (14-3)
5. Browning (13-3)
Class B
1. Colstrip (17-1)
2. Jefferson (17-1)
3. Bigfork (17-1)
4. Big Timber (15-3)
5. Malta (14-2)
6. Missoula Loyola (10-5)
7. Red Lodge (15-3)
8. Florence-Carlton (12-6)
9. Anaconda (12-5)
10. Thompson Falls (13-5)
Class C
1. Roy-Winifred (18-0)
2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (16-1)
3. Manhattan Christian (17-1)
4. Box Elder (15-1)
5. Plentywood (16-1)
6. Belt (15-2)
7. Shields Valley (16-2)
8. Seeley-Swan (18-0)
9. Melstone (16-2)
10. Charlo (16-2)
