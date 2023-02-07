agate Scoreboard: 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings (Feb. 7) 406mtsports.com Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Records through Feb. 4)BOYSClass AA 1. Bozeman (10-2)2. Billings West (10-2) 3. Missoula Hellgate (10-3)4. Helena Capital (8-4) 5. Billings Skyview (8-4) Class A1. Lewistown (13-0)2. Butte Central (13-1)3. Hamilton (13-2) 4. Columbia Falls (11-3) 5. Havre (11-3) Class B1. Missoula Loyola (14-1)2. Fairfield (14-1)3. Bigfork (11-3)4. Wolf Point (15-1)5. Huntley Project (12-4) 6. Red Lodge (12-4) 7. Columbus (11-4) 8. St. Labre (8-7) 9. Lodge Grass (10-3) 10. Lame Deer (12-5) Class C1. Lustre Christian (16-0)2. West Yellowstone (15-1)3. Manhattan Christian (15-1)4. Belt (14-2)5. Heart Butte (15-0)6. Roy-Winifred (14-2)7. Fairview (14-1) 8. Broadview-Lavina (13-3)9. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (15-2)10. Charlo (12-3) GIRLSClass AA1. Billings West (11-1)2. Kalispell Flathead (10-3) 3. Bozeman Gallatin (9-3) 4. Helena Capital (9-3) 5. Missoula Hellgate (8-3) Class A1. Dillon (16-0)2. Browning (15-0) 3. Billings Central (11-2) 4. Laurel (12-2) 5. Havre (12-4) Class B1. Bigfork (15-0)2. Baker (13-2) 3. Malta (14-2) 4. Big Timber (14-1) 5. Huntley Project (15-1) 6. Anaconda (11-2) 7. St. Ignatius (11-4)8. Jefferson (12-5) 9. Thompson Falls (10-2) 10. Fairfield (10-5) Class C1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (16-0)2. Roy-Winifred (15-1)3. Plentywood (15-0)4. Chinook (16-0)5. Twin Bridges (16-1)6. Roberts (14-1)7. Manhattan Christian (15-2) 8. Melstone (15-1) 9. Ekalaka (14-2) 10. Superior (14-1) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Basketball Rankings Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earns Junior Elite status in major step as Olympic hopeful
